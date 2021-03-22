iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

38.5
(4.62%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:15:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4.61

4.61

4.61

4.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.29

-14.34

-9.18

-3.57

Net Worth

-17.68

-9.73

-4.57

1.04

Minority Interest

Debt

64.74

58.61

54.45

50.58

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

47.06

48.88

49.88

51.62

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

22.04

22.04

22.04

22.04

Deferred Tax Asset Net

2.02

1.82

0.93

0.91

Networking Capital

22.98

24.99

26.89

28.64

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

38.51

38.84

38.9

38.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-15.53

-13.85

-12.01

-10.23

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

47.07

48.88

49.89

51.62

Tulip Star Hot. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.