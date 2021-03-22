Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.61
4.61
4.61
4.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.29
-14.34
-9.18
-3.57
Net Worth
-17.68
-9.73
-4.57
1.04
Minority Interest
Debt
64.74
58.61
54.45
50.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
47.06
48.88
49.88
51.62
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
22.04
22.04
22.04
22.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.02
1.82
0.93
0.91
Networking Capital
22.98
24.99
26.89
28.64
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
38.51
38.84
38.9
38.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-15.53
-13.85
-12.01
-10.23
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
47.07
48.88
49.89
51.62
