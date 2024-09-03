SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹38.5
Prev. Close₹36.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.83
Day's High₹38.5
Day's Low₹38.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-47.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.61
4.61
4.61
4.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-22.29
-14.34
-9.18
-3.57
Net Worth
-17.68
-9.73
-4.57
1.04
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.52
-0.46
-0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-5.54
-5.62
-6.58
-4.75
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.94
0.01
-0.71
0.02
Working capital
-1.8
-2.03
-1.37
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-24.01
22.29
-7.23
8.67
EBIT growth
-24.21
22.3
-5.33
5.92
Net profit growth
-17.96
-23.13
54.61
3.02
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajit B Kerkar
Independent Director
Pesi S Patel
Independent Director
Shailesh S Mody
Independent Director
Mahalingam Narayanan
Independent Director
Ramola Mahajani
Independent Director
Sheel Dhar Pande
Independent Director
Dwarakanath Boppana
Company Secretary
Monika Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tulip Star Hotels Ltd
Summary
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd., engaged in the business of Hospitality and NBFC activities. As part of restructuring the company has sold its Money changing business to Cox & King India Pvt Ltd on a slump sale basis for Rs.3.50 crores. Further the company has also exit from the NBFC business.The company incorporated in the year 1987 was initially registered in the name of Cox & Kings Finance Ltd. Later the name was changed as Cox & Kings Travels & Finance. And in the year 2000,the name was again changed as Tulip Hotels Ltd,and not only the name but the activities of the company has also changed from tourism finance to Hotel.
Read More
