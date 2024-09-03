iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Share Price

38.5
(4.62%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:15:25 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

38.5

Prev. Close

36.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.83

Day's High

38.5

Day's Low

38.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-47.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:52 PM
Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019Jun-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.97%

Non-Promoter- 43.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4.61

4.61

4.61

4.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-22.29

-14.34

-9.18

-3.57

Net Worth

-17.68

-9.73

-4.57

1.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.52

-0.46

-0.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-5.54

-5.62

-6.58

-4.75

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.94

0.01

-0.71

0.02

Working capital

-1.8

-2.03

-1.37

-0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-24.01

22.29

-7.23

8.67

EBIT growth

-24.21

22.3

-5.33

5.92

Net profit growth

-17.96

-23.13

54.61

3.02

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajit B Kerkar

Independent Director

Pesi S Patel

Independent Director

Shailesh S Mody

Independent Director

Mahalingam Narayanan

Independent Director

Ramola Mahajani

Independent Director

Sheel Dhar Pande

Independent Director

Dwarakanath Boppana

Company Secretary

Monika Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Summary

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd., engaged in the business of Hospitality and NBFC activities. As part of restructuring the company has sold its Money changing business to Cox & King India Pvt Ltd on a slump sale basis for Rs.3.50 crores. Further the company has also exit from the NBFC business.The company incorporated in the year 1987 was initially registered in the name of Cox & Kings Finance Ltd. Later the name was changed as Cox & Kings Travels & Finance. And in the year 2000,the name was again changed as Tulip Hotels Ltd,and not only the name but the activities of the company has also changed from tourism finance to Hotel.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.