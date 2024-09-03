iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Company Summary

38.5
(4.62%)
Mar 22, 2021

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Summary

Tulip Star Hotels Ltd., engaged in the business of Hospitality and NBFC activities. As part of restructuring the company has sold its Money changing business to Cox & King India Pvt Ltd on a slump sale basis for Rs.3.50 crores. Further the company has also exit from the NBFC business.The company incorporated in the year 1987 was initially registered in the name of Cox & Kings Finance Ltd. Later the name was changed as Cox & Kings Travels & Finance. And in the year 2000,the name was again changed as Tulip Hotels Ltd,and not only the name but the activities of the company has also changed from tourism finance to Hotel.

