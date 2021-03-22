iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.5
(4.62%)
Mar 22, 2021|03:15:25 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tulip Star Hotels Ltd

Tulip Star Hot. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-5.54

-5.62

-6.58

-4.75

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.94

0.01

-0.71

0.02

Working capital

-1.8

-2.03

-1.37

-0.54

Other operating items

Operating

-6.4

-7.64

-8.67

-5.26

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-0.05

Free cash flow

-6.4

-7.64

-8.67

-5.31

Equity raised

-18.91

-7.13

7.48

16.94

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

113.06

105.03

96.03

86.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

87.74

90.25

94.84

98.56

