Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-5.54
-5.62
-6.58
-4.75
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.94
0.01
-0.71
0.02
Working capital
-1.8
-2.03
-1.37
-0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-6.4
-7.64
-8.67
-5.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.05
Free cash flow
-6.4
-7.64
-8.67
-5.31
Equity raised
-18.91
-7.13
7.48
16.94
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
113.06
105.03
96.03
86.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
87.74
90.25
94.84
98.56
