|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.52
-0.52
-0.46
-0.56
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.45
-0.77
-0.59
-0.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.98
-1.29
-1.05
-1.13
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
-4.56
-4.33
-5.52
-3.63
Other income
0
0
0
0.02
Profit before tax
-5.54
-5.62
-6.58
-4.75
Taxes
0.94
0.01
-0.71
0.02
Tax rate
-17.04
-0.32
10.93
-0.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.6
-5.61
-7.3
-4.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-4.6
-5.61
-7.3
-4.72
yoy growth (%)
-17.96
-23.13
54.61
3.02
NPM
0
0
0
0
