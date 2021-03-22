iifl-logo-icon 1
Tulip Star Hotels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38.5
(4.62%)
Mar 22, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.52

-0.52

-0.46

-0.56

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.45

-0.77

-0.59

-0.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.98

-1.29

-1.05

-1.13

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

-4.56

-4.33

-5.52

-3.63

Other income

0

0

0

0.02

Profit before tax

-5.54

-5.62

-6.58

-4.75

Taxes

0.94

0.01

-0.71

0.02

Tax rate

-17.04

-0.32

10.93

-0.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.6

-5.61

-7.3

-4.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-4.6

-5.61

-7.3

-4.72

yoy growth (%)

-17.96

-23.13

54.61

3.02

NPM

0

0

0

0

