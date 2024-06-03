Turner Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.83
-3.78
-3.74
-3.7
Net Worth
0.18
0.23
0.27
0.31
Minority Interest
Debt
0.32
0.24
0.21
0.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.5
0.47
0.48
0.46
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.47
0.45
0.44
0.43
Networking Capital
0.03
0
0.03
0.02
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.04
0.04
0.03
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.51
0.47
0.48
0.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.