Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,357.85
|89.27
|2,94,673.98
|705
|0.33
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
501.65
|95.06
|55,594.37
|120.26
|0.22
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
638.35
|48.23
|8,574.05
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,027.2
|39.2
|8,561.44
|16.83
|0.18
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
14.82
|0
|8,068.91
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
