Turner Industries Ltd Share Price

0.6
(3.45%)
Jun 3, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.6
  • Day's High0.6
  • 52 Wk High0.6
  • Prev. Close0.58
  • Day's Low0.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0.56
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.48
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Turner Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diamond, Gems and Jewellery

Open

0.6

Prev. Close

0.58

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.6

Day's Low

0.6

52 Week's High

0.6

52 Week's Low

0.56

Book Value

0.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Turner Industries Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

Turner Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Turner Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.30%

Non-Promoter- 88.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Turner Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.01

4.01

4.01

4.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-3.83

-3.78

-3.74

-3.7

Net Worth

0.18

0.23

0.27

0.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.81

0.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

59.24

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.65

-0.48

As % of sales

0

0

80.04

93.66

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.14

0.07

-0.39

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.01

0.03

-0.01

0.1

Working capital

-5.55

-0.05

0.09

0.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

59.24

0

Op profit growth

-61.35

-311.05

-117.01

368.21

EBIT growth

-61.35

-302.61

-118.27

-20.92

Net profit growth

-61.35

-313.56

-118

-37.88

No Record Found

Turner Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,387.45

85.173,01,829.547860.3210,047162.84

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

490.35

92.1551,092.66131.340.243,875.6540.43

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,099.95

45.638,611.9536.830.091,129.93177.21

Rajesh Exports Ltd

RAJESHEXPO

288.45

490.178,394.24-62.0901,326.75170.52

Vaibhav Global Ltd

VAIBHAVGBL

322.8

75.25,414.4419.831.83117.6935.37

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Turner Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director & CFO

Lalit Kumar Samdaria

Independent Director

Tarun Chordia

Director

Kanchan Samdaria

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hinal Anish Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Turner Industries Ltd

Summary

Turner Industries Ltd (formerly known as Laser Diamonds Ltd) was incorporated on 6 January, 1995. The Company provides a single solution in heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnaround, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation, and associated specialty services. Apart from these, it is a fully diversified industrial contractor engaged in the maintenance and construction of oil refineries, chemical and petrochemical plants, and pulp and paper mills. Other specialized services provided by Company include pipe fabrication and bending, equipment rental and rigging, hazardous waste clean-up, and demolition.It help move forward by providing responsive, innovative solutions designed to increase plant production, reduce costs, reduce downtime, and even prevent shutdowns.
Company FAQs

What is the Turner Industries Ltd share price today?

The Turner Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Turner Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Turner Industries Ltd is ₹0.24 Cr. as of 03 Jun ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Turner Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Turner Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.24 as of 03 Jun ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Turner Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Turner Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Turner Industries Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹0.6 as of 03 Jun ‘24

What is the CAGR of Turner Industries Ltd?

Turner Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.00%, 3 Years at 16.45%, 1 Year at 11.11%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Turner Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Turner Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 88.70 %

