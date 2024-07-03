SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹0.6
Prev. Close₹0.58
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.6
Day's Low₹0.6
52 Week's High₹0.6
52 Week's Low₹0.56
Book Value₹0.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.01
4.01
4.01
4.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-3.83
-3.78
-3.74
-3.7
Net Worth
0.18
0.23
0.27
0.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0.81
0.51
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
59.24
0
Raw materials
0
0
-0.65
-0.48
As % of sales
0
0
80.04
93.66
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.14
0.07
-0.39
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.01
0.03
-0.01
0.1
Working capital
-5.55
-0.05
0.09
0.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
59.24
0
Op profit growth
-61.35
-311.05
-117.01
368.21
EBIT growth
-61.35
-302.61
-118.27
-20.92
Net profit growth
-61.35
-313.56
-118
-37.88
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,387.45
|85.17
|3,01,829.54
|786
|0.32
|10,047
|162.84
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
490.35
|92.15
|51,092.66
|131.34
|0.24
|3,875.65
|40.43
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,099.95
|45.63
|8,611.95
|36.83
|0.09
|1,129.93
|177.21
Rajesh Exports Ltd
RAJESHEXPO
288.45
|490.17
|8,394.24
|-62.09
|0
|1,326.75
|170.52
Vaibhav Global Ltd
VAIBHAVGBL
322.8
|75.2
|5,414.44
|19.83
|1.83
|117.69
|35.37
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Lalit Kumar Samdaria
Independent Director
Tarun Chordia
Director
Kanchan Samdaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hinal Anish Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Turner Industries Ltd
Summary
Turner Industries Ltd (formerly known as Laser Diamonds Ltd) was incorporated on 6 January, 1995. The Company provides a single solution in heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnaround, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation, and associated specialty services. Apart from these, it is a fully diversified industrial contractor engaged in the maintenance and construction of oil refineries, chemical and petrochemical plants, and pulp and paper mills. Other specialized services provided by Company include pipe fabrication and bending, equipment rental and rigging, hazardous waste clean-up, and demolition.It help move forward by providing responsive, innovative solutions designed to increase plant production, reduce costs, reduce downtime, and even prevent shutdowns.
The Turner Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Turner Industries Ltd is ₹0.24 Cr. as of 03 Jun ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Turner Industries Ltd is 0 and 1.24 as of 03 Jun ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Turner Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Turner Industries Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹0.6 as of 03 Jun ‘24
Turner Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.00%, 3 Years at 16.45%, 1 Year at 11.11%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
