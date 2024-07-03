Turner Industries Ltd Summary

Turner Industries Ltd (formerly known as Laser Diamonds Ltd) was incorporated on 6 January, 1995. The Company provides a single solution in heavy industrial construction, maintenance, turnaround, pipe and module fabrication, equipment, rigging and specialized transportation, and associated specialty services. Apart from these, it is a fully diversified industrial contractor engaged in the maintenance and construction of oil refineries, chemical and petrochemical plants, and pulp and paper mills. Other specialized services provided by Company include pipe fabrication and bending, equipment rental and rigging, hazardous waste clean-up, and demolition.It help move forward by providing responsive, innovative solutions designed to increase plant production, reduce costs, reduce downtime, and even prevent shutdowns.