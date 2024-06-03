Turner Industries Ltd Management Discussions

1. OVERALL REVIEW & INDUSTRY OUT LOOK

As There was continues slow down in demand from US and Europe, however slowdown has not impacted the diamond trade in India. Development of Asian and domestic market in the last of couple of years has changed the dynamic and Asian markets contribution are more in the global market. The overall review of the Trading of Diamonds are well fetched globally. The trend of export of Diamonds is expected to continue

2. OPPORTUNITIES

The Development of Asian and Domestic market, the trading activities for the cut and polished diamonds are more profitable and presently the company is concentrating on trading and exporting of cut and polished Diamonds only

3. RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process in the company

4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control mechanism commensurating with the size of operations of the company. The management continuously reviews the internal control system and procedures. Critical review is also done to reduce non value added paper work.

5. HUMAN RESOURCE AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Your company continues to have cordial relations with its employees.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in this report on "Managements Discussion and Analysis "are forward looking statements and which have been issued as required by applicable Securities Laws and regulations. There are several factors