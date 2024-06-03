iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Turner Industries Ltd Management Discussions

0.6
(3.45%)
Jun 3, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Turner Industries Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

1. OVERALL REVIEW & INDUSTRY OUT LOOK

As There was continues slow down in demand from US and Europe, however slowdown has not impacted the diamond trade in India. Development of Asian and domestic market in the last of couple of years has changed the dynamic and Asian markets contribution are more in the global market. The overall review of the Trading of Diamonds are well fetched globally. The trend of export of Diamonds is expected to continue

2. OPPORTUNITIES

The Development of Asian and Domestic market, the trading activities for the cut and polished diamonds are more profitable and presently the company is concentrating on trading and exporting of cut and polished Diamonds only

3. RISK MANAGEMENT

Risk evaluation and management is an ongoing process in the company

4. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate internal control mechanism commensurating with the size of operations of the company. The management continuously reviews the internal control system and procedures. Critical review is also done to reduce non value added paper work.

5. HUMAN RESOURCE AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

Your company continues to have cordial relations with its employees.

6. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Certain statements in this report on "Managements Discussion and Analysis "are forward looking statements and which have been issued as required by applicable Securities Laws and regulations. There are several factors

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.