Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ending 30th September 2024. Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results under IND AS for Quarter Ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 09.09.2024 inter alia to consider and fix the date of 30th Annual General Meeting and other related items. Audited Results & AGM (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.09.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following items: a. 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 11 A.M. at the registered office of the Company through AV/OAVM. b. The Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Holding of Board Meeting on 10th August 2024 for consideration of unaudited results for the Quarter ending 30th June 2024. Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results under IND AS for Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To hold the Board meeting on 29.05.2024 to consider the audited results for FY 31.03.2024 Financial results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Filing of audited financial results from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. However, we have already submitted the financial results on 29-05-2024 in XBRL mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024