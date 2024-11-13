iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Turner Industries Ltd Board Meeting

0.63
(5.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Turner Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the 2nd Quarter ending 30th September 2024. Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results under IND AS for Quarter Ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 09.09.2024 inter alia to consider and fix the date of 30th Annual General Meeting and other related items. Audited Results & AGM (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 02.09.2024) The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following items: a. 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 11 A.M. at the registered office of the Company through AV/OAVM. b. The Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Holding of Board Meeting on 10th August 2024 for consideration of unaudited results for the Quarter ending 30th June 2024. Announcement of Unaudited Financial Results under IND AS for Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2013 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To hold the Board meeting on 29.05.2024 to consider the audited results for FY 31.03.2024 Financial results for March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Filing of audited financial results from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 for the quarter ended 31st March 2024. However, we have already submitted the financial results on 29-05-2024 in XBRL mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
LASER DIAMONDS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Un-audited Results for the Quarter ending 31st December 2023. Unaudited results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Turner Industrie: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Turner Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.