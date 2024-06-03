iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Turner Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.6
(3.45%)
Jun 3, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Turner Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0.81

0.51

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

59.24

0

Raw materials

0

0

-0.65

-0.48

As % of sales

0

0

80.04

93.66

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

2.7

4.95

Other costs

-0.02

-0.13

-0.07

-0.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

8.76

80.75

Operating profit

-0.05

-0.14

0.06

-0.4

OPM

0

0

8.48

-79.37

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0.01

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.14

0.07

-0.39

Taxes

0.01

0.03

-0.01

0.1

Tax rate

-22.87

-22.87

-26.83

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.04

-0.11

0.05

-0.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.04

-0.11

0.05

-0.29

yoy growth (%)

-61.35

-313.56

-118

-37.88

NPM

0

0

6.46

-57.16

Turner Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Turner Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.