The Board of Directors of the Company has approved the following items: a. 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday 30th September 2024 at 11 A.M. at the registered office of the Company through AV/OAVM. b. The Register of Members and share transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 24th September 2024 to 30th September 2024 (both days inclusive). Scrutinizers Report for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)