Twinstar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.33
(-5.00%)
Aug 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Twinstar Indus. FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.38

-1.11

0.47

0.75

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.36

-0.31

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

-0.3

Working capital

-5.59

-0.26

9.07

-3.77

Other operating items

Operating

-9.25

-1.66

9.17

-3.64

Capital expenditure

0

0

0.78

0.3

Free cash flow

-9.25

-1.66

9.96

-3.34

Equity raised

1.5

3.8

2.85

2.45

Investing

0

0

0

-1.14

Financing

-0.16

0.6

8.95

-5.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.91

2.74

21.77

-7.63

