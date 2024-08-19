Twinstar Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.38
-1.11
0.47
0.75
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.36
-0.31
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
-0.3
Working capital
-5.59
-0.26
9.07
-3.77
Other operating items
Operating
-9.25
-1.66
9.17
-3.64
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.78
0.3
Free cash flow
-9.25
-1.66
9.96
-3.34
Equity raised
1.5
3.8
2.85
2.45
Investing
0
0
0
-1.14
Financing
-0.16
0.6
8.95
-5.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.91
2.74
21.77
-7.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.