Twinstar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

1.33
(-5.00%)
Aug 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

TWINSTAR INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,346.6

35.4816,29,459.9912,1151.6252,844198.39

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,892.35

29.988,10,768.955,7682.3533,283182.06

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,755.65

42.564,91,906.072,4792.8711,784145.44

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

537.8

32.412,88,581.022,374.60.1816,481.3110.45

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

6,366

42.771,91,123.471,106.21.018,868.4651.59

Twinstar Indus.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

