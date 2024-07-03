iifl-logo-icon 1
Twinstar Industries Ltd Share Price

1.33
(-5.00%)
Aug 19, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.4
  • Day's High1.45
  • 52 Wk High1.47
  • Prev. Close1.4
  • Day's Low1.33
  • 52 Wk Low 0.84
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.82
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Twinstar Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Twinstar Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Twinstar Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.55%

Non-Promoter- 0.30%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 75.14%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Twinstar Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

22.46

22.46

22.46

22.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.63

0.75

1.9

1.43

Net Worth

19.83

23.21

24.36

23.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

14.87

85.31

186.92

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.56

-54.36

36.1

Raw materials

-2.74

-14.42

-80.85

-182.4

As % of sales

0

96.99

94.77

97.57

Employee costs

0

-0.17

-0.66

-1.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.38

-1.11

0.47

0.75

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.36

-0.31

Tax paid

0

-0.03

0

-0.3

Working capital

-5.59

-0.26

9.07

-3.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-82.56

-54.36

36.1

Op profit growth

996.56

-113.81

19.65

6.68

EBIT growth

1,311.5

-112.51

29.38

-21.33

Net profit growth

194.18

-342.71

16.83

55.15

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Twinstar Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,346.6

35.4816,29,459.9912,1151.6252,844198.39

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,892.35

29.988,10,768.955,7682.3533,283182.06

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,755.65

42.564,91,906.072,4792.8711,784145.44

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

537.8

32.412,88,581.022,374.60.1816,481.3110.45

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

6,366

42.771,91,123.471,106.21.018,868.4651.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Twinstar Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Daulat Mehta

Director

Kala Daulat Mehta

Addtnl Independent Director

Anand Tippaya Ampepagolu

Independent Director

Anita Kiran Rawat

Independent Director

Dinesh Chand Sharma

Independent Director

Gaurav Bhandari

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Twinstar Industries Ltd

Summary

Twinstar Industries Limited (Erstwhile known Twinstar Software Exports Limited) was incorporated on 20th Jun 94 with the main objects of establishing and carrying on in India and abroad the business of Software Development. It was promoted by D S Mehta and G S Subbiah. The Company is engaged in the business like Trading of Chemicals, Steels, Fabric, Oil Paints and Machinery and e-Government Projects like Aadhaar Card Creation, Smart Card and BCA Services.The company is setting up a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) for developing and exporting software. It proposes to establish Software Development Centres at Bombay and Bangalore. In Bombay, the project will be set up as 100% EOU and in Bangalore the project will be implemented under the Software Technology Park (STP) Scheme. For the above project TSEL came out with an public issue of 100,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1,000 lacs. The company has entered into MOU with TPG Mobile Computing Systems Inc (TPG) of USA for executing TPG projects. The company has opened its subsidiary at California, U.S.A Twinstar Software Inc, It has also developed it own Y2K tool Twin2K as solution for year 2000 problem. TSEL is in processing of strenghening its Medical Trancritionists and Business Development set up.During the year 2017-18, Twinstar Software Exports Inc (USA) ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Twinstar Industries Ltd share price today?

The Twinstar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.33 today.

What is the Market Cap of Twinstar Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Twinstar Industries Ltd is ₹2.99 Cr. as of 19 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Twinstar Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Twinstar Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 19 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Twinstar Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Twinstar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Twinstar Industries Ltd is ₹0.84 and ₹1.47 as of 19 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Twinstar Industries Ltd?

Twinstar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.61%, 3 Years at -14.93%, 1 Year at 35.71%, 6 Month at 46.15%, 3 Month at 23.15% and 1 Month at -4.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Twinstar Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Twinstar Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.56 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 75.14 %

