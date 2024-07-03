Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹1.4
Prev. Close₹1.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹1.45
Day's Low₹1.33
52 Week's High₹1.47
52 Week's Low₹0.84
Book Value₹8.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.99
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
22.46
22.46
22.46
22.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.63
0.75
1.9
1.43
Net Worth
19.83
23.21
24.36
23.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
14.87
85.31
186.92
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.56
-54.36
36.1
Raw materials
-2.74
-14.42
-80.85
-182.4
As % of sales
0
96.99
94.77
97.57
Employee costs
0
-0.17
-0.66
-1.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.38
-1.11
0.47
0.75
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.36
-0.31
Tax paid
0
-0.03
0
-0.3
Working capital
-5.59
-0.26
9.07
-3.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-82.56
-54.36
36.1
Op profit growth
996.56
-113.81
19.65
6.68
EBIT growth
1,311.5
-112.51
29.38
-21.33
Net profit growth
194.18
-342.71
16.83
55.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,346.6
|35.48
|16,29,459.99
|12,115
|1.62
|52,844
|198.39
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,892.35
|29.98
|8,10,768.95
|5,768
|2.35
|33,283
|182.06
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,755.65
|42.56
|4,91,906.07
|2,479
|2.87
|11,784
|145.44
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
537.8
|32.41
|2,88,581.02
|2,374.6
|0.18
|16,481.3
|110.45
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
6,366
|42.77
|1,91,123.47
|1,106.2
|1.01
|8,868.4
|651.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Daulat Mehta
Director
Kala Daulat Mehta
Addtnl Independent Director
Anand Tippaya Ampepagolu
Independent Director
Anita Kiran Rawat
Independent Director
Dinesh Chand Sharma
Independent Director
Gaurav Bhandari
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Twinstar Industries Ltd
Summary
Twinstar Industries Limited (Erstwhile known Twinstar Software Exports Limited) was incorporated on 20th Jun 94 with the main objects of establishing and carrying on in India and abroad the business of Software Development. It was promoted by D S Mehta and G S Subbiah. The Company is engaged in the business like Trading of Chemicals, Steels, Fabric, Oil Paints and Machinery and e-Government Projects like Aadhaar Card Creation, Smart Card and BCA Services.The company is setting up a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) for developing and exporting software. It proposes to establish Software Development Centres at Bombay and Bangalore. In Bombay, the project will be set up as 100% EOU and in Bangalore the project will be implemented under the Software Technology Park (STP) Scheme. For the above project TSEL came out with an public issue of 100,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1,000 lacs. The company has entered into MOU with TPG Mobile Computing Systems Inc (TPG) of USA for executing TPG projects. The company has opened its subsidiary at California, U.S.A Twinstar Software Inc, It has also developed it own Y2K tool Twin2K as solution for year 2000 problem. TSEL is in processing of strenghening its Medical Trancritionists and Business Development set up.During the year 2017-18, Twinstar Software Exports Inc (USA) ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.
Read More
The Twinstar Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.33 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Twinstar Industries Ltd is ₹2.99 Cr. as of 19 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Twinstar Industries Ltd is 0 and 0.15 as of 19 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Twinstar Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Twinstar Industries Ltd is ₹0.84 and ₹1.47 as of 19 Aug ‘24
Twinstar Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.61%, 3 Years at -14.93%, 1 Year at 35.71%, 6 Month at 46.15%, 3 Month at 23.15% and 1 Month at -4.32%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.