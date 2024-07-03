iifl-logo-icon 1
Twinstar Industries Ltd Company Summary

Aug 19, 2024

Twinstar Industries Ltd Summary

Twinstar Industries Limited (Erstwhile known Twinstar Software Exports Limited) was incorporated on 20th Jun 94 with the main objects of establishing and carrying on in India and abroad the business of Software Development. It was promoted by D S Mehta and G S Subbiah. The Company is engaged in the business like Trading of Chemicals, Steels, Fabric, Oil Paints and Machinery and e-Government Projects like Aadhaar Card Creation, Smart Card and BCA Services.The company is setting up a 100% Export Oriented Unit (EOU) for developing and exporting software. It proposes to establish Software Development Centres at Bombay and Bangalore. In Bombay, the project will be set up as 100% EOU and in Bangalore the project will be implemented under the Software Technology Park (STP) Scheme. For the above project TSEL came out with an public issue of 100,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10/- each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1,000 lacs. The company has entered into MOU with TPG Mobile Computing Systems Inc (TPG) of USA for executing TPG projects. The company has opened its subsidiary at California, U.S.A Twinstar Software Inc, It has also developed it own Y2K tool Twin2K as solution for year 2000 problem. TSEL is in processing of strenghening its Medical Trancritionists and Business Development set up.During the year 2017-18, Twinstar Software Exports Inc (USA) ceased to be subsidiary of the Company.

