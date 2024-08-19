iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Twinstar Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.33
(-5.00%)
Aug 19, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Twinstar Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

14.87

85.31

186.92

yoy growth (%)

-100

-82.56

-54.36

36.1

Raw materials

-2.74

-14.42

-80.85

-182.4

As % of sales

0

96.99

94.77

97.57

Employee costs

0

-0.17

-0.66

-1.25

As % of sales

0

1.16

0.77

0.66

Other costs

-0.31

-0.55

-1.76

-1.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3.72

2.07

0.84

Operating profit

-3.06

-0.27

2.02

1.69

OPM

0

-1.88

2.37

0.9

Depreciation

-0.28

-0.25

-0.36

-0.31

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.87

-1.42

-0.71

Other income

0

0.29

0.23

0.08

Profit before tax

-3.38

-1.11

0.47

0.75

Taxes

0

-0.03

0

-0.3

Tax rate

0

2.99

0

-40.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.38

-1.15

0.47

0.44

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.03

Net profit

-3.38

-1.15

0.47

0.4

yoy growth (%)

194.18

-342.71

16.83

55.15

NPM

0

-7.73

0.55

0.21

Twinstar Indus. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Twinstar Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.