Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
14.87
85.31
186.92
yoy growth (%)
-100
-82.56
-54.36
36.1
Raw materials
-2.74
-14.42
-80.85
-182.4
As % of sales
0
96.99
94.77
97.57
Employee costs
0
-0.17
-0.66
-1.25
As % of sales
0
1.16
0.77
0.66
Other costs
-0.31
-0.55
-1.76
-1.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3.72
2.07
0.84
Operating profit
-3.06
-0.27
2.02
1.69
OPM
0
-1.88
2.37
0.9
Depreciation
-0.28
-0.25
-0.36
-0.31
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.87
-1.42
-0.71
Other income
0
0.29
0.23
0.08
Profit before tax
-3.38
-1.11
0.47
0.75
Taxes
0
-0.03
0
-0.3
Tax rate
0
2.99
0
-40.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.38
-1.15
0.47
0.44
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.03
Net profit
-3.38
-1.15
0.47
0.4
yoy growth (%)
194.18
-342.71
16.83
55.15
NPM
0
-7.73
0.55
0.21
