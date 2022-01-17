Typhoon Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.65
3.12
4.53
0.6
Net Worth
6.65
6.12
7.53
3.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
1.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.59
0.69
0.69
0.04
Total Liabilities
7.24
6.81
8.22
4.82
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.38
3.77
5.39
1.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.18
0
0.04
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.02
0.02
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Cash
0.02
0.08
0.02
0.09
Total Assets
4.38
4.01
5.39
2.05
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.