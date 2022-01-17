Typhoon Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-3.87
-1.13
-0.83
Other operating items
Operating
-0.22
-3.87
-1.13
-0.83
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-0.01
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.34
-3.88
-1.13
-0.83
Equity raised
1
0.53
0.24
0.2
Investing
0.19
-1.62
0.9
-0.62
Financing
5.26
8.49
9.07
10.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.11
3.52
9.08
9.55
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.