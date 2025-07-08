Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹18.95
Prev. Close₹18.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹18.95
Day's Low₹18.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹24.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.69
P/E0
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.65
3.12
4.53
0.6
Net Worth
6.65
6.12
7.53
3.6
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-3.87
-1.13
-0.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Manish J Joshi
Non Executive Director
Sushma Chhajer
Independent Director
Kashyap R Mehta
Independent Director
Hitendra K. Chopra
Independent Director
Rajkumari R. Udhwani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Richa A Shah
35 Omkar House C G Road,
Nr Swastik Cross Roads,
Gujarat - 380009
Tel: 91-079-2644 9515
Website: http://www.typhoonfinancial.com
Email: info@typhoonfinancial.com; info@gujaratcraft.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Typhoon Financial Services Ltd was incorporated in 19 December 1990. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) providing a variety of financial services including fund based and free bas...
Reports by Typhoon Financial Services Ltd
