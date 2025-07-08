iifl-logo
Typhoon Financial Services Ltd Summary

Typhoon Financial Services Ltd was incorporated in 19 December 1990. The Company is a Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) providing a variety of financial services including fund based and free based activities as well as cater to retail and non-retail markets and niche segments.The Equity Shares of the Company are listed and traded on BSE Limited under w.e.f. 24th November 2015 under direct listing norms of BSE Limited. This has provided liquidity to the Shareholders of the Company.The Company, being listed at BSE Limited (Designated & Nationwide Stock Exchange), received a letter dated 2nd November 2017 from The Ahmedabad Stock Exchange Limited (ASEL) intimating delisting of securities from ASEL pursuant to the SEBI directions.

