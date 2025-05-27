iifl-logo
Typhoon Financial Services Ltd Board Meeting

Typhoon Fin Ser CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 May 202519 May 2025
Typhoon Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on 31st March 2025. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2025 have approved the Audited Financial Results for the financial year 2024-25 ended on 31st March, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith: 1. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2. Auditors Report on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results 3. Declaration to the effect that there is Unmodified Opinion with respect to Audited Financial Results for the year ended on 31st March, 2025. Please note that the Board meeting commenced at 4:00 p.m. and concluded at 4:40 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :27.05.2025)
Board Meeting11 Feb 20251 Feb 2025
Typhoon Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. We are submitting herewith Un-audited Financial Results for quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results We are submitting herewith the unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Typhoon Financial Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors in their meeting held today, have taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. We are enclosing herewith copy of the said Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
The Board has decided the date of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure date, E-voting schedule and other matters

