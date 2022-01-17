Typhoon Financial Services Ltd Management Discussions

a. Industry Structure and Developments:

The Non Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) industry in the private sector in India is represented by a mix of few large and national level Companies and a large number of small and medium sized, regional and local Companies. These NBFCs provide a variety of services including fund based and free based activities as well as cater to retail and non-retail markets and niche segments.

b. Opportunities and Threats:

The Company faces normal market competition in its business. The working of the NBFCs continued to be adversely affected by defaults due to recession and absence of proper and speedier recovery loss and procedure, paucity of funds, over regulations, lace of level playing field, additive tax treatments and disallowance and encroachment by unprofessional and inexperienced fly-by-night operators in the industry.

c. Segment wise Performance:

The Company is operating in single segment. Hence, there is no need of reporting segment wise performance.

d. Recent Trend and Future Outlook:

The Company is likely to continue to maintain its focus on capital market activities including trading in securities and emerging products in derivatives. The Company will also look for any attractive opportunities in other growth areas in the financial services sector.

e. Risks and Concerns:

The Company is exposed to the normal industry risk factors of interest rate volatility, credit risk, market risk and operational risk. It manages these risks by maintaining a conservative financial profile and by following prudent business and risk management practises.

With lower and lower interest regime, the Companys gross income may suffer a setback as being a finance Company its main income is return/yield on its deployable funds.

f. Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has adequate systems of Internal Controls commensurate with its size and operations to ensure orderly and efficient conduct of business. These controls ensure safeguarding of assets, reduction and detection of fraud and error, adequacy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information.

g. Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance:

The financial performance of the Company for the year 2023-24 is described in the Directors Report under the head ‘Review of Operation.

h. Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

i. Key Financial Ratios:

Key Ratios FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Change % Note/Explanation Debtors Turnover - - - Inventory Turnover NA NA NA All the Ratios are based on the financial Statements as prepared under Ind As (Indian Accounting Standards) Interest Coverage Ratio - - - Current Ratio 65.88 82.39 -24.04% Debt Equity Ratio 0.0007 0.0004 66.63% Operating Profit Margin (%) 1.92% 10.86% -82.29% Net Profit Margin (%) 1.43% 8.06% -82.22% Return on Net worth 0.05% 0.32% -83.59%

j. Cautionary Statement:

Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis Report, describing the Companys objectives, estimates and expectations may constitute ‘Forward Looking Statements within the meaning of applicable laws or regulations. Actual results might differ materially from those either expressed or implied.