Ultracab (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.08
19.08
19.08
12.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.88
12.9
7.08
10.31
Net Worth
37.96
31.98
26.16
23.03
Minority Interest
Debt
52.45
35.2
39.2
38.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
90.42
67.19
65.36
62.01
Fixed Assets
7.49
6.61
6.21
6.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
80.27
58.46
57.06
53.87
Inventories
68.49
65.78
59.95
53.24
Inventory Days
275.05
Sundry Debtors
22.92
12.33
15.03
12.72
Debtor Days
65.71
Other Current Assets
1.48
1.6
0.87
1.95
Sundry Creditors
-7.48
-16.29
-16.12
-12.28
Creditor Days
63.44
Other Current Liabilities
-5.14
-4.96
-2.67
-1.76
Cash
2.68
2.1
2.09
1.83
Total Assets
90.44
67.17
65.36
62.01
