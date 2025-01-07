iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ultracab (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.48
(1.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultracab (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.65

66.2

49.23

38.85

yoy growth (%)

6.72

34.45

26.7

-5.81

Raw materials

-54.65

-51.79

-38.96

-31.59

As % of sales

77.35

78.23

79.14

81.29

Employee costs

-3.27

-2.72

-2.45

-1.4

As % of sales

4.63

4.1

4.99

3.61

Other costs

-5.64

-6.07

-3.74

-2.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.99

9.17

7.6

7.22

Operating profit

7.08

5.61

4.06

3.05

OPM

10.02

8.48

8.24

7.85

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.58

-0.84

-0.64

Interest expense

-4.38

-3.5

-2.18

-2.21

Other income

0.65

0.22

0.08

0.24

Profit before tax

2.64

1.76

1.11

0.43

Taxes

-0.51

-0.67

-0.35

-0.13

Tax rate

-19.58

-38.12

-31.59

-29.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.12

1.09

0.76

0.3

Exceptional items

-0.08

-0.05

0

0

Net profit

2.04

1.03

0.75

0.3

yoy growth (%)

97.09

37.4

147.01

-49.93

NPM

2.89

1.56

1.53

0.78

Ultracab India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultracab (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.