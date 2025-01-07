Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.65
66.2
49.23
38.85
yoy growth (%)
6.72
34.45
26.7
-5.81
Raw materials
-54.65
-51.79
-38.96
-31.59
As % of sales
77.35
78.23
79.14
81.29
Employee costs
-3.27
-2.72
-2.45
-1.4
As % of sales
4.63
4.1
4.99
3.61
Other costs
-5.64
-6.07
-3.74
-2.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.99
9.17
7.6
7.22
Operating profit
7.08
5.61
4.06
3.05
OPM
10.02
8.48
8.24
7.85
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.58
-0.84
-0.64
Interest expense
-4.38
-3.5
-2.18
-2.21
Other income
0.65
0.22
0.08
0.24
Profit before tax
2.64
1.76
1.11
0.43
Taxes
-0.51
-0.67
-0.35
-0.13
Tax rate
-19.58
-38.12
-31.59
-29.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.12
1.09
0.76
0.3
Exceptional items
-0.08
-0.05
0
0
Net profit
2.04
1.03
0.75
0.3
yoy growth (%)
97.09
37.4
147.01
-49.93
NPM
2.89
1.56
1.53
0.78
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.