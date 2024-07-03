Summary

Ultracab (India) Limited was incorporated as Ultracab (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 19, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Ultracab (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, AhmedabadThe Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of wires and cables in India. Earlier, it started business with PVC Cables and Wires in India, which are now supplied across different networks worldwide. With the manufacturing skills and technical expertise, Company has a strong market presence not only in India, but also in countries like UK, UAE, Africa, Singapore, Uganda etc. It operate the manufacturing Facility from Shapar in Rajkot, Gujarat.Because of manufacturing skills and technical expertise in electrical industry, the Company is able to make strong market presence worldwide. Their quality products are exported not only in India but worldwide. The latest and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is situated at Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat) India. All facilities involve modern technology, tools, high-tech machines which spin out the best quality standard of cables. Company has purchased additional Machinery to enhance the production capacities of power and control cables twice. Apart from these, the Company has adequate production capacity to meet an increase in demand. It has more than 1300 products in c

