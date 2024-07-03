SectorCables
Open₹18
Prev. Close₹16.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹274.01
Day's High₹18.45
Day's Low₹16.9
52 Week's High₹28.5
52 Week's Low₹12.32
Book Value₹4.46
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)164.22
P/E19.29
EPS0.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.08
19.08
19.08
12.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.88
12.9
7.08
10.31
Net Worth
37.96
31.98
26.16
23.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
70.65
66.2
49.23
38.85
yoy growth (%)
6.72
34.45
26.7
-5.81
Raw materials
-54.65
-51.79
-38.96
-31.59
As % of sales
77.35
78.23
79.14
81.29
Employee costs
-3.27
-2.72
-2.45
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.64
1.76
1.11
0.43
Depreciation
-0.7
-0.58
-0.84
-0.64
Tax paid
-0.51
-0.67
-0.35
-0.13
Working capital
10.58
8.49
8.1
0.71
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
6.72
34.45
26.7
-5.81
Op profit growth
26.01
38.36
33.07
-11.96
EBIT growth
33.51
59.49
24.71
-10.43
Net profit growth
97.09
37.4
147.01
-49.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Polycab India Ltd
POLYCAB
7,220.85
|62.58
|1,08,615.78
|430.65
|0.41
|5,365.99
|567.52
KEI Industries Ltd
KEI
4,369.3
|66.85
|41,749.8
|154.81
|0.08
|2,279.65
|571.17
Finolex Cables Ltd
FINCABLES
1,154.6
|32.54
|17,658.38
|146.09
|0.69
|1,311.72
|285.03
R R Kabel Ltd
RRKABEL
1,422.75
|61.17
|16,086.81
|49.75
|0.42
|1,810.14
|177.42
Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd
DIACABS
150.05
|272.82
|7,907.2
|4
|0
|250.3
|-17.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nitesh P Vaghasiya
Whole-time Director
Pankaj V Shingala
Independent Director
Bipin Chandra M Sangani
Independent Director
Kanjibhai G Patel
Director
Aarti Pankaj Shingala
Independent Director
Prashant Sawant
Ultracab (India) Limited was incorporated as Ultracab (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 19, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Ultracab (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, AhmedabadThe Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of wires and cables in India. Earlier, it started business with PVC Cables and Wires in India, which are now supplied across different networks worldwide. With the manufacturing skills and technical expertise, Company has a strong market presence not only in India, but also in countries like UK, UAE, Africa, Singapore, Uganda etc. It operate the manufacturing Facility from Shapar in Rajkot, Gujarat.Because of manufacturing skills and technical expertise in electrical industry, the Company is able to make strong market presence worldwide. Their quality products are exported not only in India but worldwide. The latest and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is situated at Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat) India. All facilities involve modern technology, tools, high-tech machines which spin out the best quality standard of cables. Company has purchased additional Machinery to enhance the production capacities of power and control cables twice. Apart from these, the Company has adequate production capacity to meet an increase in demand. It has more than 1300 products in c
The Ultracab India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.21 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ultracab India Ltd is ₹164.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ultracab India Ltd is 19.29 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ultracab India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ultracab India Ltd is ₹12.32 and ₹28.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ultracab India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.07%, 3 Years at -10.98%, 1 Year at -40.28%, 6 Month at 14.61%, 3 Month at 1.74% and 1 Month at 2.63%.
