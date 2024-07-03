iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultracab (India) Ltd Share Price

17.21
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18
  • Day's High18.45
  • 52 Wk High28.5
  • Prev. Close16.4
  • Day's Low16.9
  • 52 Wk Low 12.32
  • Turnover (lac)274.01
  • P/E19.29
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value4.46
  • EPS0.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)164.22
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ultracab (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cables

Open

18

Prev. Close

16.4

Turnover(Lac.)

274.01

Day's High

18.45

Day's Low

16.9

52 Week's High

28.5

52 Week's Low

12.32

Book Value

4.46

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

164.22

P/E

19.29

EPS

0.85

Divi. Yield

0

Ultracab (India) Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ultracab (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Ultracab (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.83%

Foreign: 1.83%

Indian: 26.06%

Non-Promoter- 72.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ultracab (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.08

19.08

19.08

12.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.88

12.9

7.08

10.31

Net Worth

37.96

31.98

26.16

23.03

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

70.65

66.2

49.23

38.85

yoy growth (%)

6.72

34.45

26.7

-5.81

Raw materials

-54.65

-51.79

-38.96

-31.59

As % of sales

77.35

78.23

79.14

81.29

Employee costs

-3.27

-2.72

-2.45

-1.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.64

1.76

1.11

0.43

Depreciation

-0.7

-0.58

-0.84

-0.64

Tax paid

-0.51

-0.67

-0.35

-0.13

Working capital

10.58

8.49

8.1

0.71

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

6.72

34.45

26.7

-5.81

Op profit growth

26.01

38.36

33.07

-11.96

EBIT growth

33.51

59.49

24.71

-10.43

Net profit growth

97.09

37.4

147.01

-49.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Ultracab (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Polycab India Ltd

POLYCAB

7,220.85

62.581,08,615.78430.650.415,365.99567.52

KEI Industries Ltd

KEI

4,369.3

66.8541,749.8154.810.082,279.65571.17

Finolex Cables Ltd

FINCABLES

1,154.6

32.5417,658.38146.090.691,311.72285.03

R R Kabel Ltd

RRKABEL

1,422.75

61.1716,086.8149.750.421,810.14177.42

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd

DIACABS

150.05

272.827,907.240250.3-17.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ultracab (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nitesh P Vaghasiya

Whole-time Director

Pankaj V Shingala

Independent Director

Bipin Chandra M Sangani

Independent Director

Kanjibhai G Patel

Director

Aarti Pankaj Shingala

Independent Director

Prashant Sawant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ultracab (India) Ltd

Summary

Ultracab (India) Limited was incorporated as Ultracab (India) Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated December 19, 2007. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and Company name changed to Ultracab (India) Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 30, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, AhmedabadThe Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of wires and cables in India. Earlier, it started business with PVC Cables and Wires in India, which are now supplied across different networks worldwide. With the manufacturing skills and technical expertise, Company has a strong market presence not only in India, but also in countries like UK, UAE, Africa, Singapore, Uganda etc. It operate the manufacturing Facility from Shapar in Rajkot, Gujarat.Because of manufacturing skills and technical expertise in electrical industry, the Company is able to make strong market presence worldwide. Their quality products are exported not only in India but worldwide. The latest and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is situated at Shapar (Rajkot, Gujarat) India. All facilities involve modern technology, tools, high-tech machines which spin out the best quality standard of cables. Company has purchased additional Machinery to enhance the production capacities of power and control cables twice. Apart from these, the Company has adequate production capacity to meet an increase in demand. It has more than 1300 products in c
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ultracab India Ltd share price today?

The Ultracab India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.21 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ultracab India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ultracab India Ltd is ₹164.22 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ultracab India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ultracab India Ltd is 19.29 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ultracab India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ultracab India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ultracab India Ltd is ₹12.32 and ₹28.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ultracab India Ltd?

Ultracab India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.07%, 3 Years at -10.98%, 1 Year at -40.28%, 6 Month at 14.61%, 3 Month at 1.74% and 1 Month at 2.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ultracab India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ultracab India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 72.10 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ultracab (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

