For the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024

TO THE MEMBERS OF ULTRACAB (INDIA) LIMITED

Dear Shareholders,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 17th Annual Report along with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The Companys Financial Performance, for the year ended March 31,2024 is summarized below:

Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 (Rs. In lakh) (Rs. In lakh) Revenue from Operations 12405.56 10735.98 Other Income 33.62 31.21 Total Income 12439.18 10767.19 Less: Cost of Materials Consumed 9688.08 9087.61 Add/Less: Change in Stock in Trade for FG 148.12 -686.04 Less: Employees Benefits Expense 308.23 263.85 Less: Finance Cost 401.52 389.16 Less: Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses 86.51 77.70 Less: Other Expenses 953.46 853.91 Profit Before Tax 843.45 777.12 Tax Expenses 245.62 195.42 Profit After Tax (PAT) 597.83 581.70 Other Comprehensive Income (Net of tax) - - Total Comprehensive Income after tax 597.83 581.70 Earnings per equity share a. Basic 0.63 0.61 b. Diluted 0.63 0.61

2. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Your Directors are pleased to report that for the year under review, your Company has been able to achieve, total revenue during the financial year 2023-24 at Rs.12405.56 Lakh

which was increase by approx. 16% % over last year (Rs.10735.98 Lakh in 2023-24) while the Profit after tax (PAT) for the year was Rs.597.83 Lakh of higher by approx 3% compared to the Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs.581.70 Lakh in 2022-23.

3. RESERVE

During the year under review, there was no amount transferred to any of the reserves by the company. You may refer notes to the financial statements of the company.

4. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of the business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

5. CAPITAL STRUCTURE

The Authorised Share Capital of the Company is Rs.30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore only) divided into 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crore only) Equity shares of Face Value of Rs 02/- (Rupees Two only)

The Paid Up Equity Share Capital as at March 31, 2024 was Rs.19,08,45,000/- divided into 9,54,22,500 Equity Shares, having value of Rs.02/- each fully paid up. During the year under review, the Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights nor granted any employee stock options and sweat equity.

INCREASE AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL

During the Financial year, The Authorised Capital of the Company increase from Rs.20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crore only) divided into 10,00,00,000 (Ten Crore only) Equity shares of Face Value of Rs.02/- (Rupees Two only) each to Rs.30,00,00,000/- (Rupees Thirty Crore only) divided into 15,00,00,000 (Fifteen Crore only) Equity shares of Face Value of Rs.02/- (Rupees Two only) each by passing a resolution and approved by Members of company in extra-ordinary general meeting held on 21st March, 2024.

6. INDIAN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS

The Financial Statements for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) and other recognized accounting practices and policies to the extent applicable.

7. DIVIDEND

Your Directors feel that it is prudent to plough back profit for future growth of the company hence do not recommend any dividends for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Pursuant to the Requirements of Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘the Listing Regulations), the Company has formulated its Dividend Distribution Policy, the details of which are available on the Companys website at www.ultracabwires.com

8. EXTRACT OF THE ANNUAL RETURN

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9, as required under Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed format is available at companys website www.ultracab.in/investor/corporategovernance

9. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

10. LISTING OF SHARES

The Companys equity shares are actively traded on BSE Limited (BSE). Further, the applicable listing fees for the financial year 2024-25 have been paid to the Bombay Stock Exchange.

11. DETAILS OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMPs)

The details of Directors and KMPs as on March 31, 2024 are as follows:

Sr. No. Name of Directors / KMPs Designation Appointment Date 1 Mr. Nitesh P. Vaghasiya Chairman & Managing Director 19/12/2007 2 Mr. Pankaj V. Shingala Whole-time Director 25/03/2011 3 Mrs. Aartiben P. Shingala Non-executive Director 22/03/2021 4 Mr. Bipinchandra Sangani Independent Director 09/08/2014 5 Mr. Kanjibhai Hirpara Independent Director 09/08/2014 6 Mr. Prashant Sawant Independent Director 28/09/2019 7 Mr. Pravin Pansuriya Chief Financial Officer 10/05/2018 8 *CS Brinda Paras Mehta Company Secretary & Compliance officer 01/09/2023

*appointed as company secretary & compliance officer w.e.f. 01.09.2023.

*CS Khushbu Shah was tendered her resignation form the post of Company Secretary which was accepted by Board of Director w. e. f. 18.07.2023

• Director liable to retire by rotation

As per the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, not less than two-third of the total number of Directors, other than Independent Directors shall be liable to retire

by rotation. One-third of these Directors are required to retire every year and if eligible, these Directors qualify for re-appointment. At the ensuing AGM, Mrs. Aartiben Pankaj Shingala (DIN: 09113214) Non-executive Director, retires by rotation and being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment.

A detailed profile of Mrs. Aartiben Pankaj Shingala, Non-executive Director along with additional information required under Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations and Secretarial Standard on General Meetings is provided separately by way of an Annexure to the Notice of the AGM.

• Independent Directors

The following are the Independent Directors of the Company as on 31.03.2024:

1. Mr. Kanjibhai Hirpara (DIN: 06945882)

2. Mr. Bipinchandra Sangani (DIN: 06945854)

3. Mr. Prashant Sawant (DIN: 08503935)

In terms of the definition of ‘Independence of Directors as prescribed under Clause 16 (1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 entered with Stock Exchange and Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013. Company has obtained declaration from independent directors as per above Regulations.

12. COMMITTEES

The Company has duly constituted the following mandatory Committees in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 & SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 read with rules framed there under viz.

a) Audit Committee

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee

c) Shareholder and Investor Grievance Committee

d) Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

The Composition of all such Committees, number of meetings held during the year under review, brief terms of reference and other details have been provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report. All the recommendations made by the Committees were accepted by the Board.

• Audit Committee

As of March 31, 2024 the Audit committee of the Board of Directors of the Company comprises of 3 (Three) members namely:

1. Mr. Bipinchandra Sangani - Chairman (Independent Director)

2. Mr. Nitesh Vaghasiya - Member (Managing Director)

3. Mr. Prashant Sawant - Member (Independent Director)

The Board accepted the recommendations of the Audit Committee whenever made by the Committee during the year. The details of number of meetings held by the Audit Committee in the year under review and other related details are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

13. BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the section 134 (3) (p) of Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 (4) of Companies Accounts Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually, as well as the Board Committees.

The performance of the Board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the Board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning.

14. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, it is hereby confirmed that:

a) In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a ‘going concern basis;

e) The Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

15. BOARD MEETINGS

During the year 8 (eight) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

16. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING

The Independent Directors met on 22nd March 2024, without the attendance of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of non-independent directors and the Board as a whole; the performance of the Chairperson of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors and assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

17. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review as stipulated under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

18. AUDITORS

(A) Statutory Auditor

M/s. Bhavin Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.101383W) were re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years to hold office for a second term commencing from the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the year 2027.

M/s. Bhavin Associates, Chartered Accountants, are eligible to be re-appointed for a further term of 5 (five) years, in terms of provisions of Sections 139 and 141 of the Act.

The Company has received written consent and certificate of eligibility in accordance with Sections 139, 141 and other applicable provisions of the Act and Rules issued thereunder, from M/s. Bhavin Associates, Chartered Accountants. They have confirmed to hold a valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) as required under the Listing Regulations.

The Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The said Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 on the financial statements of the Company forms part of this Annual Report.

There were no frauds reported by the Statutory Auditors under provisions of Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under.

(B) Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, The Board has appointed M/s. Piyush Jethva, Practising Company Secretary, Rajkot to conduct Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Company provided all assistance and facilities to the Secretarial Auditor for conducting their audit. The Secretarial Auditor has submitted his Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 in the prescribed Form MR-3 of the Companies Act, 2013 and is annexed to this report as "Annexure A".

Some observations by Secretarial Auditor under report for FY2023-24 are as under:

1) The Company has not filed IEPF-2 within due date after completion of Annual General Meeting which was held on 30th September 2023.

Reply by Board: In respect of non-filing of form, the company has noted the same and file it with applicable additional filing fee and ensure its due compliance.

2) The SDD Software is duly maintained, however due to some technical glitches some entries which is required to be made during the year for some events were missing.

Reply by Board: The Board has taken detailed report from IT department and assured the smooth function of installed SDD software.

3) There was a clerical mistake in Corporate Governance Report filed for the Second and Third Quarter. In Meeting of Board of Director dated 08.08.23, 01.09.23 and 14.10.23. Only three Director kept present in all these three meetings, it is clarified to us that it was a clerical mistake and all the Directors were present in the meeting.

Reply by Board: It is due to some clerical error, however it is mentioned and noted in corporate governance report attached herewith.

4) There was an audit committee meeting as on 01-09-2023 for approval of related party transaction. However, the Company by mistake not mentioned the date of that audit committee meeting in corporate Governance Report filed to the stock exchange.

Reply by Board: It is due to some clerical error, however it is mentioned and noted in corporate governance report attached herewith.

5) Pursuant to SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/DCR/ 17/2015 dated December 01, 2015, system- driven disclosures was introduced in securities market. The promoter and promoter group has disposed-off the shares during the year under purview. The

System Driven disclosure for individuals of promoter / promoter group is updated on website of the stock exchange as per system driven disclosure, please be noted that no collective declaration/ Declaration by person acting in concern was filed by the company during the year due to automatic disclosure of acquisition / disposal of shares.

Reply by Board: The Company appoints National Securities Depository Limited as Designated depositories for capture and update transactions of promoter and promoter group to stock exchange as per the SEBI circular, and therefore no manual disclosure filed to exchange.

The management of the Company assure you to comply all the provisions of the applicable law in true spirit in future and is under process of making all the default good.

(C) Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, The Company has appointed a professional to act as Internal Auditor.

(D) Cost Audit

As the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules are not applicable to your Company, therefore cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required, therefore such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company. Accordingly, the Company had not appointed any Cost Auditor for the financial year 2023-24.

19. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has proper and adequate system of internal control to ensure that all assets are safeguarded and protected against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and that transaction are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The Company has effective system in place for achieving efficiency in operations, optimum and effective utilization of resources, monitoring thereof and compliance with applicable laws.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

21. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

In compliance with Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, a separate report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the Auditors on its compliance forms an integral part of the Annual Report.

22. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

The Company has filed Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under regulation 24 (A) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 within due its due date and issued by M/s. Piyush Jethva, Practicing Company Secretary, Rajkot for the year ended 31 March 2024 by confirming compliance of SEBI Regulations/guidelines/circulars issued there under and applicable to the Company.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

We as a responsible corporate citizen are committed to take up different developmental projects, towards improving the quality of lives of the underprivileged sections of the society and other stakeholders. We are required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as our Company falls within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. This Policy covers the proposed CSR activities to be undertaken by the Company and ensuring that they are in line with Schedule VII of the Act as amended from time to time. We have also formulated a corporate social responsibility policy which is available on our Company website i.e. www.ultracabwires.com.

The Annual Report on the CSR activities are required to be given under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 has been provided in "Annexure-D" which is annexed hereto and forms part of this report.

24. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

None of the employee has received remuneration exceeding the limit and information pertaining to Section 197(12) read with Rule 5(1) of the companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014 is annexed herewith as "Annexure B"

25. REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

Particulars of Information as per Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a Statement showing the names and other particulars of the Employees drawing remuneration in excess of the limits set in the Rules and Disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under Section 197 (12) of the Act read with Rule 5 (1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

26. CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on an arms length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Form AOC-2 relating to Disclosure of Particulars of Contracts/ arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties is annexed as "Annexure - C" and forming part of Directors Report.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also the Board for approval. A statement giving details of all related party transactions is placed before the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors for their approval on a quarterly basis. The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board has been uploaded on the Companys website.

27. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Risk management is a very important part of business. The main aim of risk management is to identify, monitor and take precautionary measures in respect of the events that may pose risk for the business. Companys risk management is embedded in the business processes and thereby reduces the risk to its possible extent.

The Board periodically reviews the operations of the Company and identifies the risk / potential risk, if any to the Company and implement the necessary course of action(s) which the Board deems fit in the best interest of the Company. Further almost all the business operations are being carried out directly under the supervision and control of the Managing Director leaving no scope of any fraud or irregularities.

28. PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires per-clearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code. All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

29. INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

During the year under review, there is no amount which is required to be transferred to the Investors Education and Protection Fund as per the provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act 2013.

However, pursuant to Section 124 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the unpaid dividends that will be due for transfer to the Investor Education and Protection Fund are as follows:

Type & Year of Dividend Declared/Paid Date of Declaration of Dividend % of Dividend Declared Unclaimed Dividend Amount as on 31.03.2024 Due date for transfer to IEPF Interim Dividend 2017-18 18/11/2017 1% of FV of Share Rs.640.20 17/11/2024 Final Dividend 2017-18 22/09/2018 1% of FV of Share Rs.3939.20 22/09/2025

30. DECLARATION OF THE DIRECTORS ON THE CODE OF CONDUCT

This is to inform that the Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for its employees including the Directors. We confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 received from the senior management team of the Company and the Members of the Board, a declaration of compliance with the Code of Conduct.

31. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a vigil mechanism under Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Meetings of Board and Its Powers ) Rule, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy to provide a mechanism to its directors, employees and other stakeholders to raise concerns violation of legal or regulatory requirements, misrepresentation of any financial statement and to report actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Code of Conduct of the Company.

32. ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

Considering Environment, Health and Safety as top most priority, we strive to provide a safe and healthier work environment for our workforce. Our Manufacturing unit is maintaining highest system standards like Occupational Health & Safety Management System ISO 45001:2018.

The Company is conscious of the importance of environmentally clean & safe operations. The Companys policy requires conduct of operation in such a manner, so as to ensure safety of all concerned, compliances environmental regulations and preservation of natural resources. We celebrate days of importance like World Environment Day, National Safety Day etc. to create awareness and educate our workforce.

33. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo as per Section 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as under:

A) Conservation of energy:

The Company regularly reviews measures to be taken for energy conservation, consumption and its effective utilization. Additionally, due to consideration is given for selection of energy efficient plant & machinery while undertaking manufacturing capacity expansion, modernization & up gradation. The other identified key initiative taken for conservation of energy during the year were -

(i) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy, utilizing alternate sources of energy and capital investments on energy conservation equipment :

• Installation of large capacity, high speed energy efficient Wire Drawing, Conductor stranding, Laid-up, armoring Machines and Sheathing Lines equipped with AC drives based motor control system ensuring substantial energy saving.

• Utilized 125 KVA Generator as alternate source of Energy.

(B) Technology absorption:

(i) The efforts made towards technology absorption are:

• Identification and sourcing of new and alternate materials for ensuring quality improvement and cost competitiveness

• Optimisation of raw material utilisation, process engineering and reduction of wastage.

(ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development:

• Diversified and wider product range to address emerging market opportunities.

• Enhanced productivity and overall operational efficiency.

(iii) Imported technology (imported during the last 5 years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year):

a) Technology Imported: Nil

b) Imported from: NA

c) Has technology been fully absorbed? : NA

(C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo:

The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows as follows:

i) Earnings by way of Exports : Rs.785.25 Lakh

ii) Outgo by way of Imports : NIL

34. POLICY ON PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE

The Company has complied with the applicable provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. It has formulated and adopted a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace under the aforesaid Act. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this Policy. The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment at workplace during the year.

35. BUSINESS RESPONSIBITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT (BRSR)

Pursuant to Regulations 34(2)(f) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) for the year ended 31st March, 2024 is not applicable to the company.

36. OTHER DISCLOSURES

Your Company during the financial year ended March 31,2024:

a) has complied with Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Meetings of the Board of Directors and General Meetings;

b) has neither issued shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor has granted stock options or sweat equity under any scheme. Further, none of the Directors of the Company holds investments convertible in to equity shares of the Company as on 31st March, 2024.

c) During the year under review, the Company has not provided any loan or given any guarantee or made any investment.

d) There was no revision of financial statements and Boards report of the Company, during the year under review.

e) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary company, Joint Venture or Associate Company.

g) There was no application made or no proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year.

37. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors wish to express their appreciation and gratitude to all the employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and cooperation during the year.

Your Directors wish to express their sincere gratitude for the excellent support and co-operation extended by the Companys shareholders, customers, bankers, suppliers, regulatory and government authorities and all other stakeholders.