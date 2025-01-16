9:25 Rights Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ULTRACAB (INDIA) LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ULTRACAB (INDIA) LIMITED (538706) RECORD DATE 16.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 09 (Nine) Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each for cash at a Premium of Rs 12.50 per Share on Rights Basis for every 25 (Twenty Five) Equity Shares held.* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 16/01/2025 DR-800/2024-2025 *All Money payable at the time of Application. Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 13.01.2025)