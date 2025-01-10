iifl-logo-icon 1
Ultracab (India) Ltd Board Meeting

16.03
(2.04%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:01:00 PM

Ultracab India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
Ultracab (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve as attached herewith. Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. Friday, January 10, 2025 has considered and approved inter alia the following: Rights Issue Size: 3,43,52,100 (Three Crore Forty-Three Lakhs FiftyTwo Thousand One Hundred Only) Equity Shares of Face Value of Rs. 2/-each, for an aggregate amount Rs. 49,81,05,450 (Rupees Forty-Nine Crore Eighty-One Lakhs Five Thousand Four Hundred Fifty Only). Rights Issue Price: Rs. 14.50 (Rupees Fourteen and Paisa Fifty Only) per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 12.50 per Rights Equity Share). Rights Entitlement Ratio: 9 (Nine) Equity Shares for every 25 (TwentyFive) existing Equity Shares held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Ultracab (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The standalone financial result for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Ultracab (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202410 May 2024
Ultracab (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve as attached. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting22 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
As attached herewith.
Board Meeting20 Feb 202415 Feb 2024
Ultracab (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As attached. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Ultracab (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The un-audited standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023. As attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

