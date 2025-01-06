Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.39
3.09
3.94
3.02
Depreciation
-3.54
-3.51
-3.02
-1.97
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.77
-1.06
-0.74
Working capital
-0.09
3.15
-0.63
1.67
Other operating items
Operating
-0.99
1.96
-0.77
1.97
Capital expenditure
7.8
3.78
24.28
15.32
Free cash flow
6.8
5.74
23.5
17.29
Equity raised
38.44
33.79
25.88
19.17
Investing
0
0
0.06
0.01
Financing
3.07
3.64
13.15
2.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
48.32
43.17
62.59
38.84
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.