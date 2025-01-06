iifl-logo-icon 1
Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd

Unick Fix-A-Form FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.39

3.09

3.94

3.02

Depreciation

-3.54

-3.51

-3.02

-1.97

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.77

-1.06

-0.74

Working capital

-0.09

3.15

-0.63

1.67

Other operating items

Operating

-0.99

1.96

-0.77

1.97

Capital expenditure

7.8

3.78

24.28

15.32

Free cash flow

6.8

5.74

23.5

17.29

Equity raised

38.44

33.79

25.88

19.17

Investing

0

0

0.06

0.01

Financing

3.07

3.64

13.15

2.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

48.32

43.17

62.59

38.84

