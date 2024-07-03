Summary

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Limited is a leading print house in Ahmedabad, India dedicated to multi-page labeling & packaging solutions. The Company specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of packaging forms using various technologies. The Company incorporated and commenced the business in March, 1993 and engaged in manufacturing of paper based printed materials/labels. It supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base.The Companys services ranges from Fix-a-from labels to print collateral. Unick started to take shape when Hemen Vasa & Bhupen Vasa, Director of the Company delved into printing in 1984. The Company partnered with FIx-A-Form International Limited, UK based leaflet label licensor, a part of Denny Bros Group established in 1945, a leading pioneer in printing industry to expand its horizons. Unick FAF and Printers is a family controlled public company based in Ahmedabad in the Gujarat region. The business was established in 1993 and today supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base. The major capital investment is part of a long term strategic move to strengthen market position as a global brand and re-enforce the networks ability to support the large growing demand for labels and leaflet labels in India.The Company stood first to introduce the sensational product label recoup with a leaflet by the name Fix-A-Form, in India. Fix-a-Form leaflet labels and fold out labels are one of t

