SectorPrinting & Stationery
Open₹81.23
Prev. Close₹85.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹85.5
Day's Low₹81.23
52 Week's High₹92
52 Week's Low₹48.45
Book Value₹60.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.9
P/E16.96
EPS5.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.49
5.49
5.49
5.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.06
24.11
21.87
19.22
Net Worth
31.55
29.6
27.36
24.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.42
56.01
48.41
28.61
yoy growth (%)
23.94
15.7
69.16
2.76
Raw materials
-40.81
-31.18
-24.9
-12.17
As % of sales
58.78
55.66
51.44
42.55
Employee costs
-9.27
-7.87
-6.79
-4.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.39
3.09
3.94
3.02
Depreciation
-3.54
-3.51
-3.02
-1.97
Tax paid
-0.75
-0.77
-1.06
-0.74
Working capital
-0.09
3.15
-0.63
1.67
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
23.94
15.7
69.16
2.76
Op profit growth
2.22
1.75
40.24
-3.75
EBIT growth
2.87
-2.79
37.7
-13.13
Net profit growth
13.61
-19.44
26.51
1.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Doms Industries Ltd
DOMS
2,767.85
|95.84
|16,797.32
|48.06
|0.09
|423.14
|143.25
Navneet Education Ltd
NAVNETEDUL
145.35
|14
|3,288.01
|3.25
|1.79
|270.63
|85.47
Flair Writing Industries Ltd
FLAIR
287.65
|27.19
|3,031.7
|31.97
|0
|241.89
|89.81
Kokuyo Camlin Ltd
KOKUYOCMLN
131.8
|61.3
|1,322
|-10.63
|0.38
|171.89
|29.61
Linc Ltd
LINC
158.25
|26.03
|941.42
|8.78
|0.79
|134.64
|35.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
BHUPEN NAVNIT VASA
Whole-time Director
HEMAN NAVNIT VASA
Whole-time Director
Priyank Vasa
Independent Director
Purushottam Jagannath Bhide
Independent Director
Jyotiben Solanki Rajeshbhai
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Astha Pandey
Independent Director
KHUSHI RAJENDRA BHATT
Reports by Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd
Summary
Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Limited is a leading print house in Ahmedabad, India dedicated to multi-page labeling & packaging solutions. The Company specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of packaging forms using various technologies. The Company incorporated and commenced the business in March, 1993 and engaged in manufacturing of paper based printed materials/labels. It supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base.The Companys services ranges from Fix-a-from labels to print collateral. Unick started to take shape when Hemen Vasa & Bhupen Vasa, Director of the Company delved into printing in 1984. The Company partnered with FIx-A-Form International Limited, UK based leaflet label licensor, a part of Denny Bros Group established in 1945, a leading pioneer in printing industry to expand its horizons. Unick FAF and Printers is a family controlled public company based in Ahmedabad in the Gujarat region. The business was established in 1993 and today supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base. The major capital investment is part of a long term strategic move to strengthen market position as a global brand and re-enforce the networks ability to support the large growing demand for labels and leaflet labels in India.The Company stood first to introduce the sensational product label recoup with a leaflet by the name Fix-A-Form, in India. Fix-a-Form leaflet labels and fold out labels are one of t
The Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is ₹46.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is 16.96 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is ₹48.45 and ₹92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.40%, 3 Years at 16.95%, 1 Year at 49.87%, 6 Month at 24.65%, 3 Month at 21.57% and 1 Month at -1.72%.
