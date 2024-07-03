iifl-logo-icon 1
Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Share Price

85.5
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open81.23
  • Day's High85.5
  • 52 Wk High92
  • Prev. Close85.5
  • Day's Low81.23
  • 52 Wk Low 48.45
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E16.96
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value60.7
  • EPS5.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Printing & Stationery

Open

81.23

Prev. Close

85.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

85.5

Day's Low

81.23

52 Week's High

92

52 Week's Low

48.45

Book Value

60.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.9

P/E

16.96

EPS

5.04

Divi. Yield

0

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.56%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.56%

Non-Promoter- 0.44%

Institutions: 0.44%

Non-Institutions: 27.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.49

5.49

5.49

5.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.06

24.11

21.87

19.22

Net Worth

31.55

29.6

27.36

24.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69.42

56.01

48.41

28.61

yoy growth (%)

23.94

15.7

69.16

2.76

Raw materials

-40.81

-31.18

-24.9

-12.17

As % of sales

58.78

55.66

51.44

42.55

Employee costs

-9.27

-7.87

-6.79

-4.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.39

3.09

3.94

3.02

Depreciation

-3.54

-3.51

-3.02

-1.97

Tax paid

-0.75

-0.77

-1.06

-0.74

Working capital

-0.09

3.15

-0.63

1.67

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

23.94

15.7

69.16

2.76

Op profit growth

2.22

1.75

40.24

-3.75

EBIT growth

2.87

-2.79

37.7

-13.13

Net profit growth

13.61

-19.44

26.51

1.83

No Record Found

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Doms Industries Ltd

DOMS

2,767.85

95.8416,797.3248.060.09423.14143.25

Navneet Education Ltd

NAVNETEDUL

145.35

143,288.013.251.79270.6385.47

Flair Writing Industries Ltd

FLAIR

287.65

27.193,031.731.970241.8989.81

Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

KOKUYOCMLN

131.8

61.31,322-10.630.38171.8929.61

Linc Ltd

LINC

158.25

26.03941.428.780.79134.6435.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

BHUPEN NAVNIT VASA

Whole-time Director

HEMAN NAVNIT VASA

Whole-time Director

Priyank Vasa

Independent Director

Purushottam Jagannath Bhide

Independent Director

Jyotiben Solanki Rajeshbhai

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Astha Pandey

Independent Director

KHUSHI RAJENDRA BHATT

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd

Summary

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Limited is a leading print house in Ahmedabad, India dedicated to multi-page labeling & packaging solutions. The Company specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of packaging forms using various technologies. The Company incorporated and commenced the business in March, 1993 and engaged in manufacturing of paper based printed materials/labels. It supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base.The Companys services ranges from Fix-a-from labels to print collateral. Unick started to take shape when Hemen Vasa & Bhupen Vasa, Director of the Company delved into printing in 1984. The Company partnered with FIx-A-Form International Limited, UK based leaflet label licensor, a part of Denny Bros Group established in 1945, a leading pioneer in printing industry to expand its horizons. Unick FAF and Printers is a family controlled public company based in Ahmedabad in the Gujarat region. The business was established in 1993 and today supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base. The major capital investment is part of a long term strategic move to strengthen market position as a global brand and re-enforce the networks ability to support the large growing demand for labels and leaflet labels in India.The Company stood first to introduce the sensational product label recoup with a leaflet by the name Fix-A-Form, in India. Fix-a-Form leaflet labels and fold out labels are one of t
Company FAQs

What is the Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd share price today?

The Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹85.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is ₹46.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is 16.96 and 1.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is ₹48.45 and ₹92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd?

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.40%, 3 Years at 16.95%, 1 Year at 49.87%, 6 Month at 24.65%, 3 Month at 21.57% and 1 Month at -1.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.57 %
Institutions - 0.45 %
Public - 27.99 %

