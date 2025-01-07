iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81.23
(-4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

69.42

56.01

48.41

28.61

yoy growth (%)

23.94

15.7

69.16

2.76

Raw materials

-40.81

-31.18

-24.9

-12.17

As % of sales

58.78

55.66

51.44

42.55

Employee costs

-9.27

-7.87

-6.79

-4.08

As % of sales

13.36

14.05

14.04

14.26

Other costs

-10.92

-8.73

-8.61

-6.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.73

15.58

17.8

23.02

Operating profit

8.41

8.23

8.08

5.76

OPM

12.11

14.69

16.7

20.15

Depreciation

-3.54

-3.51

-3.02

-1.97

Interest expense

-2.06

-2.2

-1.51

-0.94

Other income

0.59

0.58

0.39

0.16

Profit before tax

3.39

3.09

3.94

3.02

Taxes

-0.75

-0.77

-1.06

-0.74

Tax rate

-22.12

-24.99

-26.86

-24.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.64

2.32

2.88

2.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.64

2.32

2.88

2.28

yoy growth (%)

13.61

-19.44

26.51

1.83

NPM

3.8

4.15

5.96

7.97

Unick Fix-A-Form : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.