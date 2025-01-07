Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
69.42
56.01
48.41
28.61
yoy growth (%)
23.94
15.7
69.16
2.76
Raw materials
-40.81
-31.18
-24.9
-12.17
As % of sales
58.78
55.66
51.44
42.55
Employee costs
-9.27
-7.87
-6.79
-4.08
As % of sales
13.36
14.05
14.04
14.26
Other costs
-10.92
-8.73
-8.61
-6.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.73
15.58
17.8
23.02
Operating profit
8.41
8.23
8.08
5.76
OPM
12.11
14.69
16.7
20.15
Depreciation
-3.54
-3.51
-3.02
-1.97
Interest expense
-2.06
-2.2
-1.51
-0.94
Other income
0.59
0.58
0.39
0.16
Profit before tax
3.39
3.09
3.94
3.02
Taxes
-0.75
-0.77
-1.06
-0.74
Tax rate
-22.12
-24.99
-26.86
-24.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.64
2.32
2.88
2.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.64
2.32
2.88
2.28
yoy growth (%)
13.61
-19.44
26.51
1.83
NPM
3.8
4.15
5.96
7.97
