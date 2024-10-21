Board Meeting 21 Oct 2024 14 Oct 2024

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company company for the Quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024 along with limited review report. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended 30th June2024 along with limited review report Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2024 24 Jun 2024

Inter alia, to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider and approve the appointment of statutory auditor of the Company till the Conclusion of Annual General Meeting held on 2024. 2. Any 0ther matter with the permission of the chairman and with the consent of majority of directors present in the meeting, which shall include independent director Outcome of Board Meeting Resignation of Statutory Auditor Appointment of Statutory Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 23 Jan 2024