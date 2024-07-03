Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Ltd Summary

Unick Fix-A-Form And Printers Limited is a leading print house in Ahmedabad, India dedicated to multi-page labeling & packaging solutions. The Company specializes in manufacturing a diverse range of packaging forms using various technologies. The Company incorporated and commenced the business in March, 1993 and engaged in manufacturing of paper based printed materials/labels. It supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base.The Companys services ranges from Fix-a-from labels to print collateral. Unick started to take shape when Hemen Vasa & Bhupen Vasa, Director of the Company delved into printing in 1984. The Company partnered with FIx-A-Form International Limited, UK based leaflet label licensor, a part of Denny Bros Group established in 1945, a leading pioneer in printing industry to expand its horizons. Unick FAF and Printers is a family controlled public company based in Ahmedabad in the Gujarat region. The business was established in 1993 and today supplies printed self-adhesive labels and booklet labels to a growing customer base. The major capital investment is part of a long term strategic move to strengthen market position as a global brand and re-enforce the networks ability to support the large growing demand for labels and leaflet labels in India.The Company stood first to introduce the sensational product label recoup with a leaflet by the name Fix-A-Form, in India. Fix-a-Form leaflet labels and fold out labels are one of the oldest styles of multi-page labels, virtually gives unlimited space for more information to be held onto a label. The Quality Management System is compliant with the requirements of ISO 9001: 2015. The Company aspires to operate business by focusing on customer satisfaction, delivering cost effective and high quality products on time. The same shall be achieved by adhering to the quality standards and a relentless focus on continuous improvement.