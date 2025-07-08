Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹4.55
Prev. Close₹4.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.55
Day's Low₹4.55
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹903.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.09
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.43
8.28
7.48
5.89
Net Worth
11.63
8.48
7.68
6.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.11
0.58
-0.14
0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Kasu Prasad Reddy
Chairman
C Krishna Babu
Non Executive Director
Rukmini Devi Satuluri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mehul Shamajibhai Sutha
Independent Director
Jayaraman Sridharan
Independent Director
Uma Kumari Kamalapuri
Non Executive Director
C Kameswara Sharma
805 8th Floor,
Maker Chamber V Nariman Point,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: 91-40-65544987/65881221/23356000
Website: http://www.unijollyinvestments.com
Email: csunijollyinvestments@gmail.com
12-10-167,
Bharath Nagar,
Hyderbad - 500018
Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2
Website: www.vccilindia.com
Email: info@vccilindia.com
Summary
Unijolly Investments Co Ltd was incorporated in the year July 27, 1981. The company trades in equity and commodities derivatives.
Read More
