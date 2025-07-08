iifl-logo
Unijolly Investments Company Ltd Share Price Live

4.55
(0.00%)
Aug 9, 2023|09:44:10 AM

  • Open4.55
  • Day's High4.55
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close4.55
  • Day's Low4.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value903.39
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.09
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

4.55

Prev. Close

4.55

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.55

Day's Low

4.55

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

903.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.09

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

24 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:06 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.97%

Non-Promoter- 26.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.43

8.28

7.48

5.89

Net Worth

11.63

8.48

7.68

6.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.11

0.58

-0.14

0.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Unijolly Investments Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Kasu Prasad Reddy

Chairman

C Krishna Babu

Non Executive Director

Rukmini Devi Satuluri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mehul Shamajibhai Sutha

Independent Director

Jayaraman Sridharan

Independent Director

Uma Kumari Kamalapuri

Non Executive Director

C Kameswara Sharma

Registered Office

805 8th Floor,

Maker Chamber V Nariman Point,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: 91-40-65544987/65881221/23356000

Website: http://www.unijollyinvestments.com

Email: csunijollyinvestments@gmail.com

Registrar Office

12-10-167,

Bharath Nagar,

Hyderbad - 500018

Tel: 91-040-23818475/76/2

Website: www.vccilindia.com

Email: info@vccilindia.com

Summary

Unijolly Investments Co Ltd was incorporated in the year July 27, 1981. The company trades in equity and commodities derivatives.
Reports by Unijolly Investments Company Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Unijolly Investments Company Ltd share price today?

The Unijolly Investments Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd is ₹0.09 Cr. as of 09 Aug ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd is 0 and 0.01 as of 09 Aug ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unijolly Investments Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Aug ‘23

What is the CAGR of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd?

Unijolly Investments Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unijolly Investments Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.03 %

