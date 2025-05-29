Board Meeting 29 May 2025 24 May 2025

Unijolly Investments Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 4th Quarter and the Financial Year ended 31st March 2025 Board Report To fix AGM date and to approve AGM notice of the Company Board Approved Audited results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2025)

Board Meeting 11 Feb 2025 5 Feb 2025

UNIJOLLY INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Third Quarter ending December 31 2024. With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Unijolly Investments Company Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on February, 11, 2025 at 1230 hours and concluded at 1245 hours approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ended December 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/02/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

UNIJOLLY INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ending September 30 2024 With reference to the subject cited above, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Unijolly Investments Company Limited at their duly convened Board Meeting held on November, 14, 2024 at 1530 hours and concluded at 1545 hours approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd Quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on September 5, 2024

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024