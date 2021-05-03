Uniply Decor Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
24.47
24.47
24.47
24.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.92
258.7
262.99
254.05
Net Worth
31.39
283.17
287.46
278.52
Minority Interest
Debt
33.98
35.72
43.54
22.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.04
12.71
7.63
2.84
Total Liabilities
72.41
331.6
338.63
304.19
Fixed Assets
40.44
123.51
125.34
119.77
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.04
8.82
3.41
2.33
Networking Capital
24.58
198.9
209.59
181.47
Inventories
1.56
10.74
20.76
26.51
Inventory Days
112.62
102.06
Sundry Debtors
6.51
57.33
47.66
47.59
Debtor Days
601.21
183.21
Other Current Assets
47.2
167.28
168.7
130.11
Sundry Creditors
-21.3
-20.44
-12.24
-19.44
Creditor Days
214.35
74.84
Other Current Liabilities
-9.39
-16.01
-15.29
-3.3
Cash
0.35
0.38
0.29
0.62
Total Assets
72.41
331.61
338.63
304.19
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.