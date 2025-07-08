SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.49
Prev. Close₹2.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹2.61
Day's Low₹2.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.56
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.93
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
24.47
24.47
24.47
24.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.92
258.7
262.99
254.05
Net Worth
31.39
283.17
287.46
278.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
34.8
94.8
17.76
57.85
yoy growth (%)
-63.28
433.62
-69.29
-21.85
Raw materials
-28.01
-67.08
-15.52
-51.18
As % of sales
80.48
70.75
87.38
88.46
Employee costs
-9.28
-10.93
-1.02
-0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.9
4.52
-1.36
0.2
Depreciation
-1.85
-0.87
-0.43
-0.5
Tax paid
-1.38
-0.76
0.43
-0.08
Working capital
-9.22
43.37
1.31
-8.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-63.28
433.62
-69.29
-21.85
Op profit growth
-363.39
19,885.67
-99.14
19.21
EBIT growth
-5.76
-1,520.49
-119.87
3.51
Net profit growth
-251.14
-400.63
-907.02
-91.63
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
51.13
49.14
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
51.13
49.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.56
0.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.23
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.05
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.85
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.6
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.06
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Parul Satyan Bhatt
Chairman & Managing Director
Keshav Narayan Kantamneni
Independent Director
Reena Bathwal
Company Secretary
Sunil Kumar Deo
Independent Addi. Director
Aruna Subramanian
Independent Director
Shakuntala Bharat Merchant
Independent Director
Bharat Merchant
Independent Director
Shruti Lohia
#572 Anna Salai,
Teynampet,
Tamil Nadu - 600018
Tel: 91-44-28361117
Website: http://www.uniplydecor.com
Email: uvboards@vsnl.net
Subramanian Building,
V Floor, 1 Club House Road,
Chennai - 600 002
Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: cameo@cameoindia.com
Summary
UV Boards Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of plywood principally in India. The company also produces agricultural products, such as coffee, cardamom, and timber logs. The products offered ...
