Uniply Decor Ltd Share Price Live

2.61
(4.82%)
May 3, 2021|03:30:34 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.49
  • Day's High2.61
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close2.49
  • Day's Low2.49
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.56
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.93
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Uniply Decor Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

2.49

Prev. Close

2.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.61

Day's Low

2.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.56

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.93

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Uniply Decor Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Uniply Decor Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Uniply Decor Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:50 PM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.05%

Non-Promoter- 61.94%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 61.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uniply Decor Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

24.47

24.47

24.47

24.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.92

258.7

262.99

254.05

Net Worth

31.39

283.17

287.46

278.52

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

34.8

94.8

17.76

57.85

yoy growth (%)

-63.28

433.62

-69.29

-21.85

Raw materials

-28.01

-67.08

-15.52

-51.18

As % of sales

80.48

70.75

87.38

88.46

Employee costs

-9.28

-10.93

-1.02

-0.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.9

4.52

-1.36

0.2

Depreciation

-1.85

-0.87

-0.43

-0.5

Tax paid

-1.38

-0.76

0.43

-0.08

Working capital

-9.22

43.37

1.31

-8.14

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-63.28

433.62

-69.29

-21.85

Op profit growth

-363.39

19,885.67

-99.14

19.21

EBIT growth

-5.76

-1,520.49

-119.87

3.51

Net profit growth

-251.14

-400.63

-907.02

-91.63

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

51.13

49.14

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

51.13

49.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.56

0.38

Uniply Decor Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield (%)
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value (₹)
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.23

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.05

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.85

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.6

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.06

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uniply Decor Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Parul Satyan Bhatt

Chairman & Managing Director

Keshav Narayan Kantamneni

Independent Director

Reena Bathwal

Company Secretary

Sunil Kumar Deo

Independent Addi. Director

Aruna Subramanian

Independent Director

Shakuntala Bharat Merchant

Independent Director

Bharat Merchant

Independent Director

Shruti Lohia

Registered Office

#572 Anna Salai,

Teynampet,

Tamil Nadu - 600018

Tel: 91-44-28361117

Website: http://www.uniplydecor.com

Email: uvboards@vsnl.net

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

V Floor, 1 Club House Road,

Chennai - 600 002

Tel: 91-044-28460390 (5 L

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: cameo@cameoindia.com

Summary

UV Boards Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of plywood principally in India. The company also produces agricultural products, such as coffee, cardamom, and timber logs. The products offered ...
Reports by Uniply Decor Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Uniply Decor Ltd share price today?

The Uniply Decor Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.61 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniply Decor Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniply Decor Ltd is ₹31.93 Cr. as of 03 May ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniply Decor Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniply Decor Ltd is 0 and 0.97 as of 03 May ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniply Decor Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniply Decor Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniply Decor Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 May ‘21

What is the CAGR of Uniply Decor Ltd?

Uniply Decor Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -28.89%, 3 Years at -64.45%, 1 Year at -48.98%, 6 Month at -16.67%, 3 Month at -14.38% and 1 Month at -13.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniply Decor Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniply Decor Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.06 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 61.94 %

