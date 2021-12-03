Uniply Decor Ltd Management Discussions

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

India joined the global economy in an unprecedented contraction in 2020-21, dragged down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Headline inflation was elevated for most part of the year led by supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic and spikes in key food prices. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the financial year 2020-21 was at -7.3% as compared to 4.0% in 2019-20. The COVID-19 pandemic and the multi-phased lockdown imposed to curb its spread has resulted in a devastating blow to the Indian economy. (Source: RBI, World Bank)

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company is headquartered in Chennai with a pan India distribution network of its products. The Company has two manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Tamilnadu and Gandhidham, Gujarat where it manufactures plywood, laminates and veneers. Besides there are other complementary products that the Company manufactures/ sources. However, during the year, with an idea to prune its overall costs and fixed overheads, the company has focuses on consolidating its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat. This has resulted in decreased overall business due to closed manufacturing lines which is momentary.

FINANCIAL REVIEW, 2020-21

• Income for the year was NIL compared to Rs. 52.36 crore in the previous financial year.

• Profit before tax for the year was (Rs. 255.67 crores) compared to (Rs. 2.90) crores in the previous financial year.

• Profit after tax for the year was (Rs. 251.78 crores) compared to (Rs. 4.29) crores in the previous financial year.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has adequate system of internal control which is line with the size and nature of its operations.

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company continues to focus on people- development by leveraging technology. During the year the Company has implemented a process to make its human work force agile, lean and competitive and has also consolidated its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.

QUALITY MANAGEMENT SYSTEM

The Company continues to lay a keen emphasis on qualitative excellence to ensure total customer satisfaction. The Companys mission is to provide customers with products that match international standards and surpass their expectations.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The above statements are as perceived by the Directors based on the current scenario and the input available. Any extraneous developments and force majeure conditions may have an impact on the above perceptions.

