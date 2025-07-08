iifl-logo
Uniply Decor Ltd Company Summary

2.61
(4.82%)
May 3, 2021|03:30:34 PM

Uniply Decor Ltd Summary

UV Boards Limited engaged in the manufacture and sale of plywood principally in India. The company also produces agricultural products, such as coffee, cardamom, and timber logs. The products offered by the company include plywood, logs, timber, coffee and cardamum. The company is based in Chennai, India.UV Boards Limited, earlier known as Paro Leasing & Finance Ltd was incorporated on December 14, 1988 and obtained certificate of commencement of business on January 1, 1989. It started as a non banking finance company offering fund based financial services which include Hire purchase and leasing.In 2007 the Companys name got changed from Paro Leasing & Finance Ltd to UV Boards Ltd.

