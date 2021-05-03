iifl-logo
Uniply Decor Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.61
(4.82%)
May 3, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

34.8

94.8

17.76

57.85

yoy growth (%)

-63.28

433.62

-69.29

-21.85

Raw materials

-28.01

-67.08

-15.52

-51.18

As % of sales

80.48

70.75

87.38

88.46

Employee costs

-9.28

-10.93

-1.02

-0.8

As % of sales

26.68

11.53

5.76

1.39

Other costs

-7.96

-12.81

-1.19

-3.54

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.87

13.52

6.73

6.11

Operating profit

-10.45

3.96

0.01

2.32

OPM

-30.04

4.18

0.11

4.01

Depreciation

-1.85

-0.87

-0.43

-0.5

Interest expense

-8.13

-1.03

-0.97

-1.76

Other income

17.55

2.46

0.02

0.14

Profit before tax

-2.9

4.52

-1.36

0.2

Taxes

-1.38

-0.76

0.43

-0.08

Tax rate

47.81

-17.01

-32.13

-41.79

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.28

3.75

-0.92

0.11

Exceptional items

0

-0.91

-0.01

0

Net profit

-4.28

2.83

-0.94

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-251.14

-400.63

-907.02

-91.63

NPM

-12.32

2.99

-5.31

0.2

