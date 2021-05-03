Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
34.8
94.8
17.76
57.85
yoy growth (%)
-63.28
433.62
-69.29
-21.85
Raw materials
-28.01
-67.08
-15.52
-51.18
As % of sales
80.48
70.75
87.38
88.46
Employee costs
-9.28
-10.93
-1.02
-0.8
As % of sales
26.68
11.53
5.76
1.39
Other costs
-7.96
-12.81
-1.19
-3.54
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.87
13.52
6.73
6.11
Operating profit
-10.45
3.96
0.01
2.32
OPM
-30.04
4.18
0.11
4.01
Depreciation
-1.85
-0.87
-0.43
-0.5
Interest expense
-8.13
-1.03
-0.97
-1.76
Other income
17.55
2.46
0.02
0.14
Profit before tax
-2.9
4.52
-1.36
0.2
Taxes
-1.38
-0.76
0.43
-0.08
Tax rate
47.81
-17.01
-32.13
-41.79
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.28
3.75
-0.92
0.11
Exceptional items
0
-0.91
-0.01
0
Net profit
-4.28
2.83
-0.94
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-251.14
-400.63
-907.02
-91.63
NPM
-12.32
2.99
-5.31
0.2
