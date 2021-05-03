iifl-logo
Uniply Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.61
(4.82%)
May 3, 2021|03:30:34 PM

Uniply Decor FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-2.9

4.52

-1.36

0.2

Depreciation

-1.85

-0.87

-0.43

-0.5

Tax paid

-1.38

-0.76

0.43

-0.08

Working capital

-9.22

43.37

1.31

-8.14

Other operating items

Operating

-15.36

46.24

-0.05

-8.52

Capital expenditure

2.41

119.53

-5.54

0.04

Free cash flow

-12.95

165.77

-5.59

-8.47

Equity raised

517.03

277.52

11.73

11.57

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

12.89

16.82

0.35

6.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

516.97

460.12

6.49

9.94

