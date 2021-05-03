Uniply Decor Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-2.9
4.52
-1.36
0.2
Depreciation
-1.85
-0.87
-0.43
-0.5
Tax paid
-1.38
-0.76
0.43
-0.08
Working capital
-9.22
43.37
1.31
-8.14
Other operating items
Operating
-15.36
46.24
-0.05
-8.52
Capital expenditure
2.41
119.53
-5.54
0.04
Free cash flow
-12.95
165.77
-5.59
-8.47
Equity raised
517.03
277.52
11.73
11.57
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
12.89
16.82
0.35
6.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
516.97
460.12
6.49
9.94
No Record Found
