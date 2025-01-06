United Leasing & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.52
0.22
0.53
0.7
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.36
-0.36
-0.49
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.13
Working capital
1.45
3.16
-1.29
-0.93
Other operating items
Operating
1.6
3.01
-1.12
-0.85
Capital expenditure
-0.66
-3.55
0.01
4.99
Free cash flow
0.94
-0.53
-1.1
4.13
Equity raised
5.82
7.17
6.17
5.14
Investing
-0.55
-1.3
0
-1.67
Financing
6.49
3.21
2.7
7.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.7
8.55
7.77
14.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.