iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Leasing & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

37.04
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR United Leasing & Industries Ltd

United Leasing FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.52

0.22

0.53

0.7

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.36

-0.36

-0.49

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.13

Working capital

1.45

3.16

-1.29

-0.93

Other operating items

Operating

1.6

3.01

-1.12

-0.85

Capital expenditure

-0.66

-3.55

0.01

4.99

Free cash flow

0.94

-0.53

-1.1

4.13

Equity raised

5.82

7.17

6.17

5.14

Investing

-0.55

-1.3

0

-1.67

Financing

6.49

3.21

2.7

7.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.7

8.55

7.77

14.7

United Leasing : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR United Leasing & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.