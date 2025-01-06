Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.07
2.06
2.9
3.96
yoy growth (%)
-47.89
-28.68
-26.85
578.54
Raw materials
-0.58
-0.01
-0.59
-0.51
As % of sales
53.84
0.71
20.38
12.94
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.78
-0.43
-0.65
As % of sales
38.95
37.78
14.84
16.44
Other costs
-0.89
-0.74
-0.65
-1.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
83.25
36.1
22.56
29.69
Operating profit
-0.81
0.52
1.22
1.62
OPM
-76.04
25.39
42.21
40.91
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.36
-0.36
-0.49
Interest expense
-0.34
-0.22
-0.35
-0.44
Other income
2.06
0.28
0.02
0.01
Profit before tax
0.52
0.22
0.53
0.7
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.13
Tax rate
0
0
0
-19.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.52
0.22
0.53
0.56
Exceptional items
-0.41
-0.56
0
0
Net profit
0.11
-0.34
0.53
0.56
yoy growth (%)
-134.68
-164.59
-6.46
23,517.95
NPM
11.02
-16.55
18.27
14.29
