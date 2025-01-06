iifl-logo-icon 1
United Leasing & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

37.04
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.07

2.06

2.9

3.96

yoy growth (%)

-47.89

-28.68

-26.85

578.54

Raw materials

-0.58

-0.01

-0.59

-0.51

As % of sales

53.84

0.71

20.38

12.94

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.78

-0.43

-0.65

As % of sales

38.95

37.78

14.84

16.44

Other costs

-0.89

-0.74

-0.65

-1.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

83.25

36.1

22.56

29.69

Operating profit

-0.81

0.52

1.22

1.62

OPM

-76.04

25.39

42.21

40.91

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.36

-0.36

-0.49

Interest expense

-0.34

-0.22

-0.35

-0.44

Other income

2.06

0.28

0.02

0.01

Profit before tax

0.52

0.22

0.53

0.7

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.13

Tax rate

0

0

0

-19.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.52

0.22

0.53

0.56

Exceptional items

-0.41

-0.56

0

0

Net profit

0.11

-0.34

0.53

0.56

yoy growth (%)

-134.68

-164.59

-6.46

23,517.95

NPM

11.02

-16.55

18.27

14.29

