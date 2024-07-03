Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹37.04
Prev. Close₹35.28
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹37.04
Day's Low₹37.04
52 Week's High₹35.28
52 Week's Low₹16.35
Book Value₹10.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.11
P/E106.91
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.76
3.68
3.25
2.68
Net Worth
6.76
6.68
6.25
5.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.07
2.06
2.9
3.96
yoy growth (%)
-47.89
-28.68
-26.85
578.54
Raw materials
-0.58
-0.01
-0.59
-0.51
As % of sales
53.84
0.71
20.38
12.94
Employee costs
-0.41
-0.78
-0.43
-0.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.52
0.22
0.53
0.7
Depreciation
-0.37
-0.36
-0.36
-0.49
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.13
Working capital
1.45
3.16
-1.29
-0.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.89
-28.68
-26.85
578.54
Op profit growth
-256
-57.09
-24.53
737.45
EBIT growth
95.54
-49.5
-22.94
491.69
Net profit growth
-134.68
-164.59
-6.46
23,517.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anil Kumar Khanna
Independent Director
Suman Kapur
Executive Director
Harish Rawat
Independent Director
Deepak Gupta
Independent Director
Kavita Kumari
Director
Aditya Khanna
Managing Director
Ashish Khanna
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manav Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by United Leasing & Industries Ltd
Summary
United Leasing and Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983. It was first leasing company of India and pioneered the concept of motor car leasing and financing. Later on, the Company diversified into manufacturing activities in 1995 and formed a joint venture with Saurer Embroidery Systems of Switzerland in 1998.At present, Company is having a manufacturing unit of embroidered fabrics in Gurugram and has significant holding of real estate land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana. During the period 1995, the Company commenced its manufacturing operations. Thereafter, a new Company, Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. got incorporated.
The United Leasing & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is ₹11.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is 106.91 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Leasing & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is ₹16.35 and ₹35.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Leasing & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.17%, 3 Years at 76.65%, 1 Year at 103.34%, 6 Month at 55.76%, 3 Month at 101.25% and 1 Month at 84.91%.
