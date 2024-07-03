iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Leasing & Industries Ltd Share Price

37.04
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:42:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37.04
  • Day's High37.04
  • 52 Wk High35.28
  • Prev. Close35.28
  • Day's Low37.04
  • 52 Wk Low 16.35
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E106.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.3
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.11
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

United Leasing & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

37.04

Prev. Close

35.28

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

37.04

Day's Low

37.04

52 Week's High

35.28

52 Week's Low

16.35

Book Value

10.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.11

P/E

106.91

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

United Leasing & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

United Leasing & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

United Leasing & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 10.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 10.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 89.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

United Leasing & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.76

3.68

3.25

2.68

Net Worth

6.76

6.68

6.25

5.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.07

2.06

2.9

3.96

yoy growth (%)

-47.89

-28.68

-26.85

578.54

Raw materials

-0.58

-0.01

-0.59

-0.51

As % of sales

53.84

0.71

20.38

12.94

Employee costs

-0.41

-0.78

-0.43

-0.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.52

0.22

0.53

0.7

Depreciation

-0.37

-0.36

-0.36

-0.49

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.13

Working capital

1.45

3.16

-1.29

-0.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.89

-28.68

-26.85

578.54

Op profit growth

-256

-57.09

-24.53

737.45

EBIT growth

95.54

-49.5

-22.94

491.69

Net profit growth

-134.68

-164.59

-6.46

23,517.95

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

United Leasing & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT United Leasing & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anil Kumar Khanna

Independent Director

Suman Kapur

Executive Director

Harish Rawat

Independent Director

Deepak Gupta

Independent Director

Kavita Kumari

Director

Aditya Khanna

Managing Director

Ashish Khanna

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manav Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Leasing & Industries Ltd

Summary

United Leasing and Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983. It was first leasing company of India and pioneered the concept of motor car leasing and financing. Later on, the Company diversified into manufacturing activities in 1995 and formed a joint venture with Saurer Embroidery Systems of Switzerland in 1998.At present, Company is having a manufacturing unit of embroidered fabrics in Gurugram and has significant holding of real estate land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana. During the period 1995, the Company commenced its manufacturing operations. Thereafter, a new Company, Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. got incorporated.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the United Leasing & Industries Ltd share price today?

The United Leasing & Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹37.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Leasing & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is ₹11.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Leasing & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is 106.91 and 3.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Leasing & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Leasing & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is ₹16.35 and ₹35.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Leasing & Industries Ltd?

United Leasing & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.17%, 3 Years at 76.65%, 1 Year at 103.34%, 6 Month at 55.76%, 3 Month at 101.25% and 1 Month at 84.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Leasing & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Leasing & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 10.53 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 89.47 %

QUICKLINKS FOR United Leasing & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.