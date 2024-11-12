Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held on 5th December 2024 for appointment of Company Secretary

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

UNITED LEASING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financial of the company and any other matter with permission of the chair. Please Find Enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting for Approving the Unaudited Financials of the Company for Your Reference and Records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Aug 2024 29 Aug 2024

Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the meeting for your reference Please find enclosed herewith Intimation of appointment of Statutory Auditor of the company for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

UNITED LEASING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015, we hereby inform the Stock Exchange that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has approved following resolution: A. Considered and approved the Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 i.e. from 1st April, 2023 to 30th June,2024. Standalone un-audited Financial Results of the Company is enclosed herewith in annexure for your reference and records. B. Considered and approved the date, time, venue and mode for convening the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. RESOLVED THAT Fourteen Annual General Meeting of the company is to be held on Wednesday, the 30th day of September, 2024 at 10 A.M. in Physical mode, at the registered office of the Company-at PLOT NO 66 SECTOR 34 EHTP GURGAON, Gurgaon, HARYANA, Haryana, Gurgaon, Haryana. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024) This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at 03:00 P.M. at Registered Office of the company to consider the following items: a) To consider and approve Standalone unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 i.e. from 1st April 2023 to 30th June 2024. b) To consider and approve resignation received from Mr. Kapil Dutta from the Directorship of the Company. c) To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Please find enclosed herewith the Revised Board Meeting outcome for Additional Requirements mentioned by the BSE. We hereby attached the clarification letter for the additional Requirements and also attached the Resignation Letter for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

UNITED LEASING & INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SUBJECT: Notice of Board Meeting of The Company Under Regulation 29 Of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations2015 Dear Sir/Madam This is to inform you that a Meeting of Board of Directors of the company will be held on Thursday 30th May2023 at Registered Office of the company to consider the following items :- a) To consider and approve Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March2024 Audited Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 i.e. from 1st April2023 to 31st March2024 and Audited Balance Sheet/Audited Assets and Liability Statement as at 31st March2024. b) To consider any other business with the permission of the chair. Please find the attachment for the appointment of internal auditor for the financial year 2024-25 Please find the enclosed herewith the attachment for the appointment of secretarial auditor for financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the Financial result of board meeting 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Revised Financial Statement with modified opinion of auditor for the board meeting 30th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.07.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024