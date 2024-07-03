United Leasing and Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983. It was first leasing company of India and pioneered the concept of motor car leasing and financing. Later on, the Company diversified into manufacturing activities in 1995 and formed a joint venture with Saurer Embroidery Systems of Switzerland in 1998.At present, Company is having a manufacturing unit of embroidered fabrics in Gurugram and has significant holding of real estate land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana. During the period 1995, the Company commenced its manufacturing operations. Thereafter, a new Company, Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. got incorporated.
