iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Leasing & Industries Ltd Company Summary

45.01
(4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|01:45:00 PM

United Leasing & Industries Ltd Summary

United Leasing and Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1983. It was first leasing company of India and pioneered the concept of motor car leasing and financing. Later on, the Company diversified into manufacturing activities in 1995 and formed a joint venture with Saurer Embroidery Systems of Switzerland in 1998.At present, Company is having a manufacturing unit of embroidered fabrics in Gurugram and has significant holding of real estate land parcel in Gurugram, Haryana. During the period 1995, the Company commenced its manufacturing operations. Thereafter, a new Company, Saurer Embroidery Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. got incorporated.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.