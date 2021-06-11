Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.97
7.97
7.97
7.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.61
-2.24
-1.72
-1.73
Net Worth
16.58
5.73
6.25
6.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
16.62
5.73
6.25
6.24
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.21
0.25
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.91
5.17
4.85
4.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.76
-0.44
0.24
-0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.8
5.58
0.41
0.31
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.09
-0.1
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-6.01
-0.08
-0.26
Cash
0.87
0.79
0.9
1.05
Total Assets
16.61
5.73
6.24
6.24
