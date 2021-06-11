iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Balance Sheet

3.14
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2021|03:06:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.97

7.97

7.97

7.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.61

-2.24

-1.72

-1.73

Net Worth

16.58

5.73

6.25

6.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

16.62

5.73

6.25

6.24

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.21

0.25

0.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.91

5.17

4.85

4.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0

0

0

Networking Capital

9.76

-0.44

0.24

-0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.8

5.58

0.41

0.31

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.09

-0.1

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-6.01

-0.08

-0.26

Cash

0.87

0.79

0.9

1.05

Total Assets

16.61

5.73

6.24

6.24

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

No Record Found

