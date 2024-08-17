iifl-logo-icon 1
Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Share Price

3.14
(0.00%)
Jun 11, 2021|03:06:21 PM

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

3.14

Prev. Close

3.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

3.14

Day's Low

3.14

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

20.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.5

P/E

2.34

EPS

1.34

Divi. Yield

0

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Corporate Action

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:03 AM
Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020Jun-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.10%

Institutions: 0.10%

Non-Institutions: 44.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

7.97

7.97

7.97

7.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.61

-2.24

-1.72

-1.73

Net Worth

16.58

5.73

6.25

6.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.15

0.32

0.44

0.17

Depreciation

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.06

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.18

0.49

1.64

-1.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

86.29

18.73

0.66

24.54

EBIT growth

-148.5

-26.3

152.56

-221.76

Net profit growth

-152.08

-3.48

152.56

-107.17

Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Basant Kumar Daga

Whole-time Director

G C Damani

Independent Director

Nawal Kishore Bagri

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd

Summary

Universal Prime Aluminium (erstwhile Universal Cans and Containers) was promoted by Prakash Kumar Mohta in 1974, a first generation entrepreneur. P K Mohta is also the current chairman of the company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of metal packaging products, in the Taloja district of Maharashtra.The company started by manufacturing aluminium collapsible tubes initially. In 1984, it diversified into the manufacture of round and oval tin containers for tooth and talcum powders. Since inception it has been supplying its products to reputed companies like Colgate-Palmolive, HLL, Balsara Hygiene products etc. In Mar.94, the company came out with rights-cum-public issue. The rights issue at par comprised of 20.52 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 2.05 cr, while the public issue was of 275 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 15 each aggregating Rs 6.87 cr. The issue was made to finance the expansion programme for production of OTS cans, dry battery cell components and aluminium rigid containers (aerosol cans/bottles). As part of its diversification, the company proposes to manufacture 15,000 tpa of aluminium alloy rods at Silvassa with an estimated cost of Rs 10 cr. Company undergone the diversification scheme because of adverse money market conditions and sluggish sales of aluminium wire rods. In 1997-98 Company seriouly affected due to sluggish demand on consumer products and consequently less offtake from customers for Cans and Containers. The Company very much optim
