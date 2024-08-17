Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹3.14
Prev. Close₹3.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹3.14
Day's Low₹3.14
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹20.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.5
P/E2.34
EPS1.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
7.97
7.97
7.97
7.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.61
-2.24
-1.72
-1.73
Net Worth
16.58
5.73
6.25
6.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.15
0.32
0.44
0.17
Depreciation
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.06
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.18
0.49
1.64
-1.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
86.29
18.73
0.66
24.54
EBIT growth
-148.5
-26.3
152.56
-221.76
Net profit growth
-152.08
-3.48
152.56
-107.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Basant Kumar Daga
Whole-time Director
G C Damani
Independent Director
Nawal Kishore Bagri
Reports by Universal Prime Aluminium Ltd
Summary
Universal Prime Aluminium (erstwhile Universal Cans and Containers) was promoted by Prakash Kumar Mohta in 1974, a first generation entrepreneur. P K Mohta is also the current chairman of the company. The company is engaged in the manufacture of metal packaging products, in the Taloja district of Maharashtra.The company started by manufacturing aluminium collapsible tubes initially. In 1984, it diversified into the manufacture of round and oval tin containers for tooth and talcum powders. Since inception it has been supplying its products to reputed companies like Colgate-Palmolive, HLL, Balsara Hygiene products etc. In Mar.94, the company came out with rights-cum-public issue. The rights issue at par comprised of 20.52 lac equity shares aggregating Rs 2.05 cr, while the public issue was of 275 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 15 each aggregating Rs 6.87 cr. The issue was made to finance the expansion programme for production of OTS cans, dry battery cell components and aluminium rigid containers (aerosol cans/bottles). As part of its diversification, the company proposes to manufacture 15,000 tpa of aluminium alloy rods at Silvassa with an estimated cost of Rs 10 cr. Company undergone the diversification scheme because of adverse money market conditions and sluggish sales of aluminium wire rods. In 1997-98 Company seriouly affected due to sluggish demand on consumer products and consequently less offtake from customers for Cans and Containers. The Company very much optim
Read More
